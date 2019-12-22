Visiting Santa is thought of as an orderly affair, as children pull on parents' shirts and pants dying as they are forced to wait in line to meet the big man himself and tell him their Christmas wishes.
But Santa’s appearance at Brian Mayes Karate in Harrisonburg had a different energy, as Kriss Kringle taught martial arts to around 100 kids on Saturday.
“I didn’t know Santa was in karate,” said Kailum Thompson, 5, of Rockingham County, as he walked in.
“I didn’t know he was a black belt,” he added.
Kailum and his cousin Lucien Thompson, 4, of Broadway, were brought to the Friendly City dojo by Taija Thompson, Kailum’s 18-year-old sister.
The young cousins are comfortable at the karate dojo, as Kailum is a student and Lucien regularly visits, according to Taija Thompson, who added the event was less stressful than going to the mall to see Santa.
“They're both little ninjas,” she said with a laugh as the cousins play-fought in the foyer of the dojo as a black-belt wearing Santa taught kids in the sparring area.
That Santa is David Gutschow, of Penn Laird, who first began karate at the age of 38 in 2008.
“Seeing the way they look when Santa walks in the room — it’s worth every second of it,” he said.
He picked up karate when as his two sons began lessons. By 2012, Gutschow was a black belt.
“I’d always wanted to do it,” Gutschow said.
He is now a regular karate teacher at Brian Mayes Karate and intends to continue what has become a tradition of donning a beard and red cap.
“The kids really like it, and we have a good time with it,” Gutschow said.
Brian Mayes, the founder of Brian Mayes Karate, said that since the event began, Gutschow has taught around 500 kids as Santa — a figure Gutschow himself reckons could be even higher.
Mayes said what makes Gutschow a good karate Santa is his skill at the martial arts and his friendliness.
“He does a really good job,” Mayes said.
And the kids’ shrieks of delight and razor focus on his moves show their jolly trainer just how much he means to them.
“I want to know his moves,” Kailum said.
And Gutschow is happy to oblige — even wearing a fake beard and red hat.
“Anybody can learn karate — it doesn’t matter what your age or physical health is,” he said.
