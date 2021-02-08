When Democrat Jennifer Kitchen was running against Republican Chris Runion for the 25th House of Delegates District in 2019, she did so without the obstacle of managing a campaign during a pandemic.
Runion, R-Bridgewater, handily won the election in the heavily Republican district.
This time around, Kitchen is facing a new challenge — obtaining signatures to qualify for the ballot while COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
On Tuesday, Kitchen and five other Democratic candidates running for a seat in the House of Delegates this November filed a lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court against the Virginia Department of Elections to allow signatures to be collected digitally.
Plaintiffs include Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, Jennifer Adeli, Patrick Fritz, Karishma Mehta and Mark Downey.
The lawsuit was filed in response to a settlement reached with Carter and Paul Goldman and state election officials to decrease the number of signatures candidates need for statewide offices and to allow signatures to be obtained digitally.
“The ability to collect petition signatures electronically only extended to them,” Kitchen said. “So, legally, this was the only avenue we had to be able to collect ballot signatures electronically.”
To qualify as a candidate for the House of Delegates, a petition with 125 signatures from qualified voters must be obtained by March 25 to be eligible for a primary. If a candidate is running as an independent, the deadline is June 8.
Kitchen said she isn’t asking for the number of signatures needed to be changed, only how the signatures are acquired.
“We are only asked to collect 125 signatures. We feel like that’s perfectly reasonable. We just want a safer way to be able to do it,” she said.
Kitchen said candidates in the lawsuit don’t want to be in a position where they have to ask people to step outside of their comfort level to participate in the democratic process.
“It’s just not safe, not fair and not democratic,” she said.
Andrea Gaines, director of community relations with the Virginia Department of Elections, said in an email that candidates for the House of Delegates are still required to collect signatures in person and the department does not comment on pending litigation.
Kitchen hopes the outcome of the lawsuit will result in House candidates being allowed to collect signatures digitally this year and set a precedent for future elections.
“We have all of these new technologies. There is no reason why we should still be having to ask candidates to go door to door to get folks to sign a piece of paper to be on the ballot,” she said. “There are ways we can make being on the ballot easier, and we need to do that.”
As of Saturday, Kitchen is the only Democratic candidate running against Runion, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The 25th House District represents parts of Rockingham, Augusta and Albemarle counties.
Fritz, who is looking to challenge Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, is expected to seek the Democratic nomination against William Helsley. Wilt represents the 26th House District, which covers Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
There are no challengers for the 15th and 58th House Districts, which also cover parts of Rockingham County.
