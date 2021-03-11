Area business experts say the lack of affordable child care isn’t just a child development issue, but an economic development issue as well.
Job seekers being aided by the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board have regularly placed child care as one of their top impediments to gaining employment, according to Sharon Johnson, CEO of the board.
“There are two primary barriers we ran across, and those two barriers are child care and transportation. And that was pre-pandemic,” Johnson said.
The commonwealth saw historic lows of workforce participation — 63.7% — in December, according to state employment data. The metric reached a historic low of 63.5% in October, Joe Mengedoth, a Richmond Federal Reserve Bank economist, said in January.
“It’s a very common refrain right now that child care and transportation issues, I think, are significantly impacting the labor participation rates in the Valley,” said Jay Langston, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
Labor force participation had reached its highest point in decades at 66.6% before the pandemic.
“I think for quite a while we were hearing that the unemployment insurance benefits were keeping people out of work, but then we’ve also heard concerns about health and child care,” Mengedoth said in a September press conference.
Johnson said the workforce development board sent out a survey last year to around 6,000 individuals collecting unemployment in the board’s region, which stretches from Winchester and Frederick County to Rockbridge County and Buena Vista.
“We were really expecting to see child care as the No. 1 issue that unemployed individuals were interested in,” she said.
Yet, board staff was surprised at the result.
“What we found out from those who did respond was child care ranked third on the list of concerns of residents dealing with unemployment,” Johnson said.
The highest priority was the ability to remotely work, followed by transportation and then child care, according to Johnson.
However, she said this is likely because of the pandemic causing a spike in the desire to work from home. The ability to work from home could also address many out-of-work residents’ problems in finding child care. Further, Johnson said, out of the 6,000 surveys sent, few were returned.
Thus, the survey results do not indicate the lack of child care has been addressed, according to Johnson.
Part of what also is driving the scarcity in child care is the lack of people going into the field and being properly certified to work in the industry, where parents want to make sure their child is in safe hands while they work, Langston said.
This scarcity also increases prices, making paying for the service unaffordable for those with lower-income jobs. Those workers then may decide to take care of the child themselves as a more cost-effective choice.
Langston said the dearth of child care resources also affects workforce development for those who are jobless and seeking training for open positions in high-demand fields such as health care, skilled trades, cybersecurity and manufacturing.
“It’s kind of this vicious circle,” Johnson said. “How do you get the training if you have to care for your child, but we need more people in the workforce, so how are we going to accommodate that?”
Instability with school schedules has also created another problem for employed workers with children, who have to juggle hours and looking after their kids, according to Langston.
Langston and Johnson said some companies have put forward efforts to set up child care programs for their workers.
Johnson said the companies see a two-fold benefit to such an approach — attracting new employees who face child care issues and as an added benefit for current employees.
Child care “is a big issue, and it has been, and it’s going to continue to be after this” pandemic, Johnson said.
