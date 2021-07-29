KEEZLETOWN — Mary Jo Mitchell looked out over one of her and her husband’s cattle pastures Wednesday and let out a sigh.
“It’s pitiful,” she said.
One small patch of green stands out in a sea of otherwise brown, dead grass.
“Bone dry,” Mitchell said.
Rockingham County farmers are grappling with a lack of rain that is proving problematic in countless ways to producers of all stripes — crops, poultry and cattle included.
In July of 2020 and 2019, the Dale Enterprise weather station recorded 3.12 inches and 2.98 inches of rain, respectively.
This July, only 1.74 inches has been recorded so far, according to National Weather Service data sourced from the Dale Enterprise weather station 5 miles west of Harrisonburg. The year-to-date total recorded at the station was 17.46 inches as of Wednesday, compared to the annual average to July 31 of 20.36.
“To say we’re jealous of the people of Staunton and Waynesboro for all the rain they got last night is an understatement,” Mitchell said at the pasture.
There hasn’t been a cow munching in that pasture for nearly two weeks and still, the grass has not grown for when Art and Mary Jo Mitchell need to rotate their cattle back into it soon.
“There’s nothing there,” said Art Mitchell, a former agriculture instructor at Montevideo Middle School. “It’s not growing.”
This is the first year the Rockingham County farmers have had to feed their cows hay in July.
“We’ve made hay in August before, but this is not August,” he said.
The lack of rain is also impacting how much hay they’re able to make as they’re on their third cutting. And the prospects don’t look good. The second cutting yielded about a third as much hay as the first cutting, and they’re expecting worse for the third.
“We’re starting to use our winter feed already,” Art Mitchell said.
The lack of rain isn’t just impacting their cattle, but also the Mitchells’ corn crop, which has been stunted by the lack of water, he said.
“If we don’t get any rain, they’ll be very few ears on there, and that’s where the feed value is,” Mitchell said.
Typically, a stalk could have two ears, but this crop is looking to have maybe one ear per two stalks, according to Mitchell.
He said shortages of crops like corn drive up prices for farmers across the board, such as for feed for poultry farmers, and the price increase is passed to the consumer but doesn’t make its way back to producers.
Larry Burner, owner of C and D Water Hauling, said he has heard other farmers have also needed to feed their cattle hay these dry days.
“There’s a long time between July and April and May where you can start making hay for the winter,” he said. “There’s a big gap.”
Services of local water haulers like Burner are in high demand these days. Burner has been hauling water since ‘87, and he doesn’t remember a year this bad since 1996.
“This is one of the worst ones,” he said while filling a wildlife pond for a retired farmer in Mount Crawford.
Burner said he is prioritizing deliveries for farmers and ponds that support wildlife due to the extremity of the situation.
He said poultry houses are having issues keeping their stock hydrated and healthy. A typical poultry house can use up to 1,000 gallons of water an hour and typically pulls from springs or ponds.
Philip Knight drives one of the two 1,900-gallon water trucks for Showman’s Water Hauling in Linville, and the company sources its water from a spring.
He said some farmers and others in community are worried their springs could stop filling back up because it’s so dry, and there’s a good possibility it could happen to the spring Showman’s uses.
Art Mitchell said several days of frequent rain are needed to help the water seep deep into the ground.
However, Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that is unlikely to happen this week.
“There is another chance of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, but it’s the type of thing where not everyone will see one,” he said Wednesday.
He said widespread rainfall is possible early next week, but it is still uncertain.
The Mitchells, meanwhile, remain on the lookout for downpours, hoping the brown grass in their pastures will return to a healthy green sooner rather than later.
“You put those seeds in the ground, you have to have faith,” Art Mitchell said. “But then it’s up to the Lord to send the rain.”
