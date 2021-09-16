James Heatwole was chopping corn with his family Wednesday afternoon on the family farm in Elkton in the September sun.
And for the east Rockingham County field where rain was sparse this summer, the phrase “the grass is always greener” was both true and false.
“It could’ve been worse,” Heatwole said. “If we didn’t get this last rain, it would’ve been a lot worse.”
The Heatwoles are only one local farm family that had to deal with making the best out of this summer’s drought that damaged crops, pastures, hay fields and threatened poultry growers.
“This is probably the worst year I’ve seen,” said the 27-year-old Heatwole. “I’ve been growing corn since I took on [the crop] around 18-ish, and this is the driest I’ve seen.”
When the family planted the crop in mid-May, the ground was dry. Later, it got about 2 inches of rain on the first day of June, according to Heatwole.
Then nothing. And then a little rain, but not enough, so the Heatwoles had to turn to irrigation.
“If it wasn’t for irrigation, we’d have a crop failure,” he said.
And the family had to deploy irrigation through the end of June, throughout all of July and nearly all of August, according to Heatwole.
The situation the Heatwoles faced was not unique. Many Valley producers faced drought this summer.
“June, July and August tend to be wet months,” said Doug Horn, an extension agent for the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Not this year.
He said the extension’s corn field in Timberville only received 8 inches of rain between mid-May when it was planted and Aug. 10.
Typically, the months of June, July and August bring about 4 inches of rain each, Horn said.
He said he thinks the total tonnage of corn will be down this year, but cannot estimate by how much yet.
And it’s not only corn that was affected.
Grain was also hampered by the lack of rain, according to Horn.
He said he has heard of an insurance adjuster estimating grain fields to generate 40 to 70 bushels this year in the Valley — down from a typical of 160 to 200 bushels per acre.
“That’s less than half a normal yield,” Horn said.
However, the rain did eventually arrive. And when it did, it came in spades, according to Horn.
Some cooperative extension plots in Timberville that received only 8 inches of rain between mid-May and Aug. 10 got 10.75 inches over the past month and four days, according to Horn.
But, despite this fourth-quarter rally, he said the damage was already done to corn and grain.
“It’s not really going to turn around corn,” Horn said. “It may have helped a little with the silage yields, but not the quality. I think it was too little, too late for grains. But I think soybeans, by coming in early to mid-August, that will salvage some of those fields, and then of course, [the rain has] been very beneficial to pastures and hay fields.”
On Aug. 10, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors declared the county an agriculture disaster area due to drought.
Last month, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors had considered a similar move, but wanted to speak with agriculture agents before taking a vote, according to previous interviews with the Daily News-Record.
Ultimately, Rockingham County chose not to declare a disaster area because of the spotty nature of the rain, where some farmers ended up fine, according to Stephen King, county administrator.
However, Tony Banks with the Virginia Farm Bureau said the county doesn’t need to make the declaration for farmers to be able to get extra economic assistance, like discounted assistance loans, that becomes available when a locality is a drought disaster area.
“Ultimately, if Shenandoah County is declared a disaster [area] by the U.S. Department of Agriculture based on what they have been told by local officials and what the state has told them, a lot of those programs would become available not only in Shenandoah, but in nearby counties,” he said.
This would include the counties of Rockingham, Page, Warren and Hardy County, W.Va., according to Banks.
Farmers also may have crop insurance to help them deal with the damage from this summer’s drought, according to Horn and Banks.
“If their losses are significant or at least they meet the coverage levels that they’ve purchased, then they can receive indemnification for some percentage of their loss,” Banks said. However, “it never makes them fully whole,” he said.
He said the local drought would not have much of an impact on nationwide prices, but it could raise prices for area livestock farmers who buy their feed locally.
Banks said he has also witnessed the “spotty” nature of the damage to Rockingham County crops while traveling through the Valley recently.
The Heatwoles were able to battle the drought in their fields with irrigation, but it’s not as simple as turning on a kitchen sink.
James Heatwole said many hours were spent working the time-consuming systems, and even then, 2 inches of water put through the irrigation system is only about as effective as an inch and half of rain.
“We went through a lot of diesel,” Heatwole said.
But it was worth it, he said.
“Thankfully, we have a crop and thankfully, we’re cutting crop,” Heatwole said.
