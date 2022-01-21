ELKTON — The brisk morning wind blew across the east Rockingham County hilltop where Lawrence Hensley’s cows were eating hay right out of his hands, their feet crunching the ice and stomping snow and mud into the ground.
“They’ll come right up to me,” Hensley, 72, said Thursday as one of his black cows chomped on the feed.
A few moments later, he hopped back into his tractor, raised a bale and drove it over to a feeding trailer. He positioned the bale among the others his cows were munching on while the diesel motor hummed and the hydraulics of the tractor slid forward and back.
“I’m feeding [the cows] extra heavy” because of the snow and cold weather, Hensley said later. “I normally feed two rolls a day, but before the snow come [last week] I put out seven rolls.”
Typically full of hay, the ample extra space in one of his barns was being used for farm equipment — the blue of two old Ford tractors illuminated by the sunlight bouncing off the snow outside the barn doors and windows.
Typically, Hensley is able to make 325 rolls of hay a year using three of his fields. This year, he was only able to squeeze 160 rolls of hay out of those same fields because of the drought that throttled crop growth in the Valley over the high summer.
The hay in the barn should last his herd through March, but he is wary of his supply.
“I’ve had people call me and say, ‘Lawrence, you got any hay for sale?’ And I go, ‘Nope, I can’t,’” he said. “I’ve got enough to do me.”
There are options for farmers in need of hay, though many seem to be set for the time being, said Tom Weaver, 70, owner, operator and auctioneer of Original Rushville Hay Auction based at the Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction in Ottobine.
The drought in the summer was so bad Weaver said he was expecting the lowest hay yields he would see in his over three decades of auctioning the necessary feed for livestock.
“I thought we was really going to be in trouble,” he said.
Harvests of hay continued to dwindle in the area as the lack of rain couldn’t power hay to grow, so as fields were harvested, they kept yielding smaller and smaller returns for farmers, according to Weaver.
And though the drought eventually broke, summer didn’t seem to get the memo, and the beautiful bucolic weather held up until Christmastime, he said. That not only helped later hay yields dwarf the year’s previous harvests, but it also bought farmers more time to use their pastures instead of having to turn to their hay stores, according to Weaver.
“The fall saved us — I’m going to put it that way,” he said.
Rockingham County Farm Bureau President Lareth May said he was surprised about how much the rain and good weather of late 2021 revived pastures.
“It helped people maybe get that second or third cutting of hay or they were able to stockpile their pastures and graze their cows longer,” he said.
Typically, May said, he begins feeding hay to his cows in early or mid-December as the grass gets shorter. In bad years, he had to start in November, but last year he started at the very end of the year.
“In these first couple weeks of January, I’ve fed more hay than the whole month of December,” May said. “That rain really made a difference with fall pastures. It was definitely a good thing for us to happen, otherwise a lot of us would’ve been feeding hay in November.”
This also meant that the prices for hay at Weaver’s auction were low.
“That has all changed in the last three weeks,” he said.
Some farmers have traveled between three and three and a half hours away to buy hay at Weaver’s auctions. Some of those traveling the largest distances are horse farmers, Weaver said.
Weaver said he noticed the decline in the number of the Rockingham County dairies affect demand for hay over the years. Between 2008 and 2019, Rockingham County lost just over 25% of its Grade A dairy farms, according to Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services data.
Though hay prices have risen over three weeks, they have not reached where they usually are this time of year, according to Weaver.
“There is a lot of hay around,” Weaver said. “A lot of folks held their hay from the auction waiting on the price, and it is now coming in.”
Though the long summer helped farmers stretch their thinned hay stores, a long winter may just make any gains end up a wash, according to Weaver.
“That could happen,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.