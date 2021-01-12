Frank Tamberrino, outgoing Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce president and CEO of 11 years, is stepping down on Jan. 31, but not without receiving state recognition.
Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, filed a House Joint Resolution Monday commending Tamberrino for serving his community and his work with the chamber.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, also attached their names to the resolution, bringing support from both the House of Delegates and Senate.
As stated in the resolution, Tamberrino “masterfully” led the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and helped to ensure a “vibrant and thriving business community through education, advocacy and various networking programs and events.”
As president and CEO, Tamberrino worked with various departments and sectors during his time with the chamber, including tourism, higher education, technology and law enforcement.
He supported the economic and workforce development initiative that revitalized downtown Harrisonburg, according to the resolution.
In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Rockingham County Economic Development Director Casey Armstrong said that under Tamberrino’s leadership, the chamber understood the role of manufacturing and the importance of blue-collar jobs in the community.
“They’re essentially the backbone of this community, and he understood that,” Armstrong said in December.
Through social events, training programs and forums, Tamberrino and the chamber furthered the interests of both businesses and the communities they served.
According to Armstrong, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce was one of the first groups to spring into action when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March by starting a program to support small businesses through grants.
“Frank Tamberrino’s leadership has fostered a successful business community in Harrisonburg and Rockingham, helping to make the Commonwealth a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” according to the resolution.
The General Assembly will consider the resolution during the upcoming session beginning on Wednesday.
