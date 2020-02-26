Sen. Mark Obenshain’s bill targeting elder abuse prevention passed the House of Delegates unanimously Tuesday, marking another bill by a Valley legislator to pass both House and Senate.
Obenshain, R-Rockingham, sponsored Senate Bill 695, which would direct the attorney general to establish ongoing communication with the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services and the Department of Social Services to ensure adults 60 or older have access to information regarding prevention of potential patterns of financial exploitation.
The bill was modeled after similar legislation approved in Pennsylvania last year requiring the attorney general to alert the Department of Aging whenever investigators learn of a telemarketer targeting seniors.
“Sadly, financial exploitation in Virginia is on the rise,” Obenshain said in a press release.
Obenshain said the bill would increase communication between the agencies that deal with consumer protection and elder financial abuse and prevention, while also looking out for those 18 or older and incapacitated.
“Hopefully, this will promote better awareness, education and perhaps increased analysis of trends in elder abuse financial exploitation,” Obenshain said.
The Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services published a report on March 5, 2019, stating the number of financially exploited Virginians jumped by 30% compared to 2018.
“That was among the findings in the annual review by Adult Protective Services, which reports on allegations of Virginians age 60 or older, or incapacitated Virginians age 18 to 59, who are abused, neglected or exploited,” said A.J. Hostetler, communications director for the department. “Overall, in state fiscal year 2018, there were 31,436 reports of abuse, up almost 16% from the previous year.”
Obenshain cited data from the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Date Book for 2019 that stated over 178,000 telemarketing complaints were filed in Virginia, and Virginia ranked No. 8 in the number of complaints nationwide.
“Senior citizens are one of our most vulnerable populations,” Obenshain said. “Unfortunately, when they become victim of a financial scam it’s often difficult to recover any of the money which they have lost.”
Obenshain said he hopes the bill would help seniors stay vigilant and not fall victim to fraud.
Before making its way to the House floor, the bill made it through two committees on a unanimous vote. It also cleared the Senate unanimously.
In the House, the bill went through the committee on Labor and Commerce, where it passed unanimously.
The bill now heads to Gov. Ralph Northam for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.