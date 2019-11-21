Dozens of state legislators voiced their support for Virginia becoming the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment on Thursday, stating it will be passed during the 2020 General Assembly session.
“The Equal Rights Amendment has been 100 years in the making — that is way overdue,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, chief patron of the resolution to ratify the ERA. Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, is the chief co-patron.
Lawmakers were at James Madison University Thursday for Senate Finance Committee meeting and held a press conference on the ERA during a break. McClellan told a room filled with more than 30 people that the ERA was not “just about women.”
“I remember learning in history class how Abigail Adams said, ‘Don’t forget the ladies’ when they were working on the Declaration of Independence and later the Constitution and, unfortunately, they did, among other groups,” she said. “We are here finally to make true of equality under the law for everyone.”
With Democrats winning control of the General Assembly earlier this month, approval of the ERA is one of many priorities they're expected to accomplish when the next session begins in January.
The amendment was sent to the states for ratification in 1972 after being adopted by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
In the 1970s, 35 states supported the ERA, but it was three states short of the three-quarters needed to ratify a constitutional amendment.
Since Congress approved the ERA, five state legislatures have rescinded their approval, while two more have voted to ratify the amendment. Supporters argue that states cannot revoke their ratification, meaning, they say, that the approval by just one more would lead to its adoption.
Congress also set a ratification deadline for 1979, then extended it to 1982. Supporters and opponents of the amendment also have argued whether Congress can further extend the deadline, and whether it would be a moot point should enough states vote to ratify.
McClellan said it was fitting for Virginia to be the 38th state to ratify the ERA, saying “Virginia loves its history, some of it.”
She said the commonwealth has been on the wrong side of history too many times.
“We were late to ratify the 19th Amendment. We were late to marriage equality, and we were late to equal rights,” McClellan said. “But it is fitting that as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that we become the state to ratify the ERA.”
With Hanger’s support, McClellan said it “shows that we were serious about this and it is a high priority.”
Hanger, who has supported the ERA in the past, said he decided to attach his name to the legislation because "it is an issue we need to address but in front of the public."
"It is something that is important for us to acknowledge," Hanger said. "It is about time we recognize women should be entitled to equal rights under the law."
Hanger said the ERA is often wrongly associated with abortion issues.
"I don't support abortion, but I am willing to make an argument that the ERA is not about abortion," he said.
Other legislators in attendance were Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Alexandria, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.
Saslaw said ratification of ERA is overdue.
“I think after 232 years, it’s long time to write women into the Constitution given all the contributions you all have made in the past 232 years,” Saslaw. “Through the effort of so many of you in this room that have gone and helped elect people to make this possible, it’s going to happen and probably in the first few days of the 2020 session.”
Surovell said he had sponsored legislation to ratify the ERA for several years, adding that it would give women the right to sue the government for discrimination.
“We need to kind of chisel this into stone,” he said.
The fight to ratify the ERA has been a long one for Locke.
“I became a registered voter back when 18-year-olds were eligible to vote and in that same year, 1972-73, as a freshman in college is when I began to hear about the ERA and I have been fighting since that time to have this become a part and engraved in our Constitution, and I have not stopped that fight in all that time,” she said. “We will do it. We will do it this time around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.