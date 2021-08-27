The wife of former 5th District Republican Congressman Tom Garrett is suing him, a city towing company and one of its employees for $450,000 for false imprisonment, emotional distress, trespassing and civil assault, according to Rockingham County Circuit Court documents.
Flanna Sheridan, of Augusta County, alleges harm from two instances that involved Charles Robert Joseph Jr., an employee of JL Towing and Recovery Corp., in 2019 and 2020, according to court documents. The towing company denied any wrongdoing by it or Joseph.
Sheridan and her nearly 18-month-old daughter left Garrett, the child's father, in April 2019 and went to live at the home of Sheridan's mother in Keezletown, which is where the first incident happened, according to court documents. Garrett and Sheridan are still married, but separated.
The year prior, Garrett declined to run for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives and intended to seek treatment for his alcoholism, according to the New York Times. He and Sheridan had been accused of forcing their Congressional staffers to do tasks outside their job duties, including picking up groceries, clothes and cleaning up dog droppings, according to four former staffers who spoke with Politico that year. Garrett announced he would not run again less than a week after the allegations surfaced.
A Louisa resident, Garrett was elected in 2016 to represent Virginia's 5th Congressional District, which stretches from Fauquier County in the north down through Charlottesville and to then widens to cover much of Southside Virginia, including Danville. He won the election with 58.2% of the 356,765 votes cast, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Prior, he was elected twice, in 2011 and 2015, to the General Assembly as a Senator for the 22nd District, which includes Lynchburg, Palmyra, Farmville and Goochland, according to Ballotpedia.
According to court documents, it was at her mother's Keezletown home that Sheridan was using a minivan that was titled only to Garrett. The minivan was the only mode of vehicle transport at the time due to her 2005 Honda CRV having problems with its brakes. Sheridan alleges that Garrett knew how much she relied on the van.
In court documents, Sheridan alleged Joseph or JL Towing were directed by Garrett to repossess the vehicle during the day of July 23, 2019, and not at night to cause a confrontation. Court documents state Joseph backed the wrecker into the single-lane driveway after Sheridan had buckled in her daughter and was reversing the minivan.
Sheridan exited the vehicle, believing the wrecker would crash into the minivan, then got back in, believing Joseph would kidnap her and her daughter, according to court documents. Allegedly, Joseph stopped the wrecker at this point.
The drivers then lurched their vehicles closer together before both stopping again, according to court documents. Joseph began driving the wrecker toward the minivan again and Sheridan backed up the van until she was out of driveway.
In her panicked state, Sheridan alleged in court documents, she blared the horn repeatedly for neighbors to help and also opened the automatic van door, which revealed her screaming daughter to Joseph. She called 911.
Court documents allege Joseph came to the door of the minivan without identifying himself, even after Sheridan asked, and waved a document too fast for her to read. He then demanded she get out of the car. She told him to leave and he did not. After five minutes, Joseph allegedly approached her in the van again with a paper that Sheridan did not have a chance to read.
According to court documents, deputies arrived and Sheridan was able to read the documents. She then took her child and belongings from the vehicle and Joseph repossessed the minivan.
Sheridan's amended complaint and jury demand call Joseph's conduct "outrageous and intolerable."
The second incident happened a year later. Sheridan alleged she had been shopping at Sharp Shopper in Harrisonburg on Sept. 4, 2020, when she left the store and found Joseph examining the Subaru Forester that one of her mother's friends allowed her to drive.
According to court documents, Sheridan said she felt she was being stalked by Joseph. She called the police.
JL Towing and Recovery owner Jamie Lam said he can understand to some extent why Sheridan feels the way she does, but also that Joseph was just doing his job both times and never did anything to threaten, intimidate or harm Sheridan.
"I think that whole thing has been blown out of proportion," Lam said.
He said the company was approached by Garrett to repossess a vehicle he owned in the first instance. In the 2020 incident, Joseph provided police with evidence he just happened to be searching for the same type of vehicle Sheridan was driving at the time and not stalking here, according to Lam.
Lam denied that the company was in any sort of "cahoots" with Garrett, who Lam said Friday he had just heard "is some sort of politician."
"I wish we'd never taken on the repossession, but we didn't know any of this at the time," Lam said of the situation between Garrett and Sheridan.
He said the company is looking to obtain legal counsel and the company had no idea this would be any different than a typical repossession of a vehicle.
"If we had any inclination there was a nasty divorce going on, we wouldn't be involved," Lam said.
He also said he had a video of the first incident, but declined to share it with the Daily News-Record without first getting advice from legal counsel.
Sheridan is asking for a jury trail, according to court documents. The lawsuit was first filed on July 23 and an updated complaint and jury demand was submitted on Aug. 18. Sheridan is represented by lawyer Dathan Young of Hoover Penrod PLC in Harrisonburg.
Sheridan is asking the court to award her with $100,000 in actual damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.
Through Young, Sheridan declined to speak with the Daily News-Record and Garrett could not be reached by phone or text message Friday.
