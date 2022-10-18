Eric and Matthew Doolittle sat in the Harry F. Byrd Sr. Visitor Center at Shenandoah National Park, overlooking the colorful mountains on a slightly foggy Thursday afternoon.
The father and son from Chicago plan to visit all of the national parks, and Shenandoah National Park was No. 35.
“We specifically did the whole trip to be in this area in the fall,” Eric Doolittle said.
The Doolittles are not alone— watching the leaves change color in autumn is a popular tourist attraction across the country.
At Shenandoah National Park, almost a quarter of total annual visitation happens in October, according to Claire Comer, park interpretive specialist. The park saw 1.5 million visitors in 2021.
Onlookers may have noticed leaves started changing early this year due to cold snaps early in the season.
Comer said Friday that the higher elevations are at peak color, and color should follow to the lower elevations soon. The next two weeks are going to be colorful at the park.
“For right now around Skyland and Big Meadows, in those areas I think we're close to peak if not at peak," Comer said. "Then the other southern part of the park will follow suit.”
Nailing down a “peak week” for the park is more difficult than it seems, Comer said.
Different spots at the park vary by thousands of feet in elevation. Higher elevations get colder temperatures than lower areas, which means leaves could be turning color in one area but not another.
“When it's peak at Front Royal, it's not going to be peak someplace else,” Comer said.
The vibrant colors should stick around for the next few weeks, unless a strong wind blows leaves away early, Comer said.
Tourists come from all over the state and country to see the leaves change in the Valley.
On Thursday afternoon in the Dark Hallow Falls parking lot, there were license plates from 16 different states.
“We're kind of following autumn down for a while, but I think it finally caught up to us,” said Matt Butler, a through hiker on the Appalachian Trail.
Butler, from Kingston, New York, whose trail name is "Peanut Butter," and his group were on their 91st day of hiking the Appalachian Trail.
The group of three men, including Hermes "Birdman" Olmos from New York City and Trenton "Hobo" Holston, from Atlanta, took a break at a picnic table outside the visitors center before continuing their trek.
Holston said he planned to be here at this time of year because he had never seen the state’s fall colors before.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now,” Holston said.
Although the timing of the leaf change is difficult to track, another plant has a more predictable schedule with its color.
One of the first flora to creep some color into the mountain scenery is not actually a tree.
The Virginia creeper is a native flowering shrub with five-pointed green leaves that turn crimson red this time of year. Comer said it’s often the first plant people notice change color.
Birches, maples and hickories are some of the first trees to turn color in the fall, Wendy Cass, Shenandoah National Park botanist, said in a livestream. The park records weekly leaf updates, which began Sept. 22, every Thursday until the trees are bare.
Oak trees, the dominant species in the park, are the last to turn, Cass said. They turn chocolate and reddish-brown, even scarlet, in early November.
“It’s a short-lived peak for the oaks but it’s gorgeous,” Cass said.
Poplar trees also turn later in the season, displaying bright yellow.
To avoid crowds, Comer recommends guests visit during the week instead of the weekend. Purchasing a park pass online also saves time in the entrance line.
The busiest entrances are at Front Royal and Thornton Gap east of Luray, Comer said. Park employees recommend using Swift Run Gap east of Elkton and Rockfish Gap near Waynesboro, as they are much less crowded.
Comer said a large portion of the park’s visitors come from Northern Virginia and the D.C. area, so the northern overlooks tend to be more crowded. The farther south into the park you drive, the less crowded it gets, Comer said.
“I would say if you don't find an overlook you love just drive on,” Comer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.