It took time for Addison Bowman to come up with the right words.
“There are about a million different things going through my head,” he said.
The loss of Clover Hill Bucks coach Chris Cofer, who passed away at the age of 46 last week, left the Rockingham County Baseball League and the Clover Hill community struggling to express just how much he meant to them.
For Bowman, a former Turner Ashby and Virginia Tech standout who played in the Boston Red Sox organization from 2002-2003, those thoughts ranged from Cofer’s efforts on the field to his willingness to help those in need off of it.
“My greatest memories of Chris will be the type of person he was,” Bowman said. “A stand-up guy who loved his family. A believer. A follower of the Lord. A true brother to me and all the guys he played with and coached.”
The Clover Hill community embraced Cofer as a 41-year-old first-time coach in 2015 when he replaced Mike Martin after serving as an assistant for several years. Before that, he had been part of the Bucks organization since 1998 as an all-star second baseman, winning nine RCBL titles as a player.
Cofer played Division I baseball at VMI after graduating from Isle of Wight Academy. Once he started playing in Clover Hill, he became part of a nucleus of players that established the Bucks as the RCBL’s dynasty from the late 90s and into the 2000s.
“I don’t know of one enemy that he ever had and everyone respected and liked him,” Bowman said. “He loved baseball as much or more than any guy I have ever played with.”
The Player
When Karl Magenhofer first heard the news of Cofer’s passing, his first instinct was to call up Bill Phipps — a former area sportscaster known for calling Bridgewater football games for 20 years and as the public-address announcer for the Bucks. Phipps died in 2016 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.
“I sat in that little metal box atop Buck Bowman Park many a night with Coach Bill, just to watch the game and talk about baseball,” said Magenhofer, the news director at WSVA and the longtime play-by-play announcer for the RCBL. “I can tell you that Chris was one of Bill’s favorite players. Despite never being the star of the team, Chris had qualities that Bill really admired.”
The steadiness Cofer brought to Clover Hill was what he will be remembered for most. While Cofer was a strong presence at the plate for the Bucks, his consistency in the middle of the infield stood out.
“He was steady defensively at second base as any player the league has ever seen,” Bowman said. “I would say I could probably count the balls he misplayed over all the years we played on one hand.”
Known as “Cofe,” “Cofe City” or “Crisco” by his former teammates, Cofer had to scrap and claw his way to get on base at times. Every home run he hit during his time with the Bucks was memorable, Bowman said, but his willingness to do all the little things for the team’s success is what stood out.
“He couldn’t run worth a lick,” Bowman said. “But he would lay down a bunt and leg it out if we needed a base runner or runner moved.”
Magenhofer recalled one night at Buck Bowman Park when he and Phipps watched a second baseman for the opposing team boot a routine ground ball. That’s when Phipps’ admiration for Cofer originally came on full display.
“That’s what I love about Cofe,” Magenhofer recalled Phipps saying. “You’ll never see him do that.”
The Coach
It’s no coincidence the success the Bucks built when Cofer was a player followed him as a coach. His debut season was capped with a league title and, after finishing as runner-up in 2017 and 2018, Clover Hill won its 18th championship last year with a 4-2 best-of-seven series win over Bridgewater.
“A lot of my improvements as a baseball player throughout my career, mentally and physically, the credit goes to him,” said Danny Grogg, a former first baseman for the Bucks who now serves as a player-coach for the Broadway Bruins and is also the head football coach at Broadway High School. “He taught me so much. A lot of the philosophies and principles I use in my coaching now, I got from him.”
Derek Shifflett, a standout pitcher for Bridgewater and former league MVP, said he had great admiration for Cofer and his ability to stay positive. The two interacted regularly during the Reds-Bucks intense rivalry games and also at various all-star events throughout the years.
“In my opinion, you don’t have Clover Hill and the legacy that comes with it without Cofer,” Shifflett said. “I think the way his players and the entire Clover Hill community looked up to him says it all.”
Cody Swisher, an infielder for the Bucks under Cofer last season, said the coach always made it bigger than the game. He remembered when he first joined Clover Hill after previously playing for Stuarts Draft, Cofer gave each member of the Bucks a piece of a chain.
Swisher admitted the idea didn’t really make a lot of sense to him at first, but soon it did. Without one piece of the chain, it wasn’t connected.
That’s what Cofer aimed for.
“He wanted us to be on the same page, to do each of our jobs asked of us and to understand that we were all a family,” Swisher said.
The Kindness
The family-like atmosphere Cofer brought to the Clover Hill dugout wasn’t for show. It became a staple of his time as the Bucks coach during his five-year tenure.
“He meant a lot to the whole team, the Clover Hill community and people around the league,” said Bucks outfielder Blake Sipe, who has been with the team since Cofer was named coach in 2015. “He was a guy that really didn’t have a lot to say. He was kind of the guy behind the scenes that made sure guys had what they need, players had bats, fans have everything.”
RCBL commissioner Randy Atkins echoed those thoughts. He praised Cofer for his willingness to work with the media and get his players and the Clover Hill community as much public exposure as possible.
“He was a friend and I loved being around him and talking about baseball,” Atkins said. “Just by talking with Chris, you could tell his love for the history of [Buck Bowman Park] and the community around it.”
The Support
The willingness to be there for others extended far beyond Buck Bowman Park. His wife, Whitney, and two daughters, Madison and Macy, were seen around on a nightly basis and combined with Cofer to bring a family atmosphere to the organization.
Cofer’s support for others came into play in 2013 when Josh Tutwiler fell of a cliff and suffered a broken neck in several places, resulting in two major neck surgeries. He said he was thankful for the many people that brought food and visited him during recovery, but Cofer and his family went above and beyond.
“Him just being there and present was especially meaningful,” said Tutwiler, a former Turner Ashby and Old Dominion standout who now serves as an assistant baseball coach at Virginia Commonwealth University. “All of my visitors were very appreciated and I’m grateful for them, but there was something about his visiting that was particularly impactful during that time.”
Bobby Swink, former coach of the Grottoes Cardinals, said he had similar experiences with Cofer. While the two mostly interacted on the field, at RCBL meetings or through a few phone calls, Cofer went out of his way every time to check on Swink and ask about his own personal health issues that he has faced in recent years.
“I’ve got close friends who don’t do that,” Swink said. “That’s how our friendship began and it never went any other way. He wasn’t a close friend — we never hung out outside of baseball — but he was a real friend. He cared about me and never showed me anything but respect. That’s how I knew Chris and that’s how I’ll remember him — with nothing but respect.”
The Community
The bottom line with Cofer was that he’ll be remembered for far more than his success with the Bucks, despite his passion for them. Bowman said Cofer’s family has different shirts made with pictures of Buck Bowman Park and even donated an old truck to water the field before games and painted it yellow and green.
“They call it the ‘Buck Truck,’” Bowman said.
But that wasn’t all he was known for. As a player, he’s remembered for his “off-the-wall” ideas — such as raising goats with Bowman and pitcher Justin Hill as a joint venture — and finding ways to keep the mood light, including pranks.
He played guitar and taught his daughter how to play. He was part of the Cooks Creek Boys Band and spent countless evenings with Bowman and others at Valley Lanes in a Tuesday night bowling league.
“He was much beloved out there as well,” Bowman said. “His calls to the front desk when a lane was broken were always hilarious and made everyone laugh.”
That’s likely why ego never became an issue for Cofer. Despite the success he found as a player and a coach, he remained even-keeled and brought a steady approach in every aspect of his life.
And that attention to detail was admired by his players and former teammates and why he won’t be forgotten around the RCBL or the Clover Hill community.
It’s why Sipe, even after struggling to come with his own words to describe his head coach, finally found three that seemed to fit him just right.
“Mr. Clover Hill,” Sipe said. “That’s how we all described him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.