It was an unusually warm day for the beginning of February in Richmond — a high of 72 degrees, making it a nice day for maintenance work on a farm.
But instead of spending the day outdoors, more than 30 farmers from across the commonwealth waited inside the General Assembly building, sporting green stickers saying “Oppose SB 704” and doing something most farmers aren’t used to: sitting still.
On Feb. 4, the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources met to discuss a number of bills, including one that would have made it mandatory for a farmer to fence perennial streams to reduce nutrients and feces from entering waterways.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. “Monty” Mason, D-Williamsburg, who said during a recent interview with the Daily News-Record that the bill was brought to him by Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.
“First of all, [SB 704] was an administration bill,” he said. “The first bill was much too aggressive, and as I read it, I said, ‘No way can we be this strong on this stuff,’ but I see what we are trying to get at.”
Mason sought assistance with the bill from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and the Agriculture Business Council, knowing that the groups would not favor it as proposed. He asked for help with how to make the bill better, but ultimately could not come to an agreement.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, introduced a substitute to the bill prior to the legislation’s hearing that would provide the assistance Mason was looking for to give farmers and producers.
Through Hanger’s substitute, which passed unanimously by the committee after hearing testimony from 40 people in support of the substitute, the regulatory format proposed by Northam to install best management practices was replaced with something more “palatable,” as Mason said.
“[The substitute] created an opportunity for the agriculture community to continue making progress over the next five years with voluntary incentivized programs, created some advisory committees to assist in strategies and stipulated that the regulatory format will only go in place down the road if it has been determined that the goals are not being met,” Hanger said in an email Wednesday.
As stated in SB 704, a target date of Dec. 31, 2025, would be set to achieve the water quality goals in Virginia’s final Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan. If the secretary of agriculture and forestry and secretary of natural resources jointly determined goals were not met, then certain provisions requiring the use of nutrient management plans and livestock stream exclusions would become effective on or after July 1, 2026.
As seen in archived video footage of the committee meeting, it took 40 people who work in the agriculture industry to change the minds of a handful of senators in the committee to go from supporting mandated fencing to opposing the legislation, resulting in Hanger’s substitute being approved and eventually signed by Northam.
How The Bill Happened The Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan is designed to achieve a reduction of nutrient and sediment pollution entering the Chesapeake Bay by focusing on guiding local, state and federal actions through 2025, and a final copy of the plan was released by Northam’s office in late August.
Phase III includes more than 50 state initiatives to support the efforts to achieve restoration goals by 2025, such as reducing the amount of phosphorus and nitrogen entering into the Chesapeake Bay.
Researchers found in 2019 that phosphorus had met the target goal of 5 million pounds for Phase III since 2011 and was expected to continue meeting the target goal. For nitrogen, the goal of hitting below 50 million pounds has been harder to reach, but the final plan shows a continued decrease.
To meet the goals set out in Phase III by 2025, Northam’s administration gave the original SB 704 to Mason that would make fencing mandatory for any operator with 20 or more bovines in the Chesapeake Bay watershed by July 1, 2026.
Hanger said he knew he had to do something when the legislation was first presented. He said he spoke with the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, Agriculture Business Council and various Soil and Water Conservation Districts to come up with a substitute.
“The mandates … that was the concern that the agriculture community had,” said Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway. “What passed I was happy with and I’ve got to give kudos to Sen. Hanger because I know he was instrumental in getting that final product because it started as something very heavy handed from the government.”
Kate Wofford, executive director of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said it was encouraging to see strong bipartisan support and strong support from urban and rural legislators for Hanger’s approach to clean water restoration.
“The fact that we are committed to restoring the Shenandoah River and the Chesapeake Bay and that stakeholders have a voice in shaping how policy is moving forward is really a smart approach,” she said.
As far as meeting the Phase III goals, Mason said 83% of mitigation has to come from farms.
“[Farmers] are doing a great job and working hard, but the percent of movement and change that has to come from the agriculture industry is super high,” he said. “We do have very clearly in the code that there are the goals by this day, but the reality is there is no way you ever get to 100%.”
Appropriating FundingWhile there may be more time before streamline fencing is mandated, there is still a growing concern on how the appropriate amount of funding will be reserved for Virginia’s Agricultural Cost Share programs.
“Every couple of years, the state does a needs assessment for the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share program, and that needs assessment was determined to be $100 million a year needed in funding to get these programs implemented,” Wofford said. “Unfortunately, the governor’s budget fell short of that.”
Instead of $100 million a year, Northam’s budget proposed $89 million over two years. The General Assembly approved an even lower amount of $66.6 million over two years, with an additional $4.5 million for technical assistance.
“But this is all before COVID-19, so one of the things that I think the community in the Shenandoah Valley will be advocating for is those funding allocations to be maintained when the governor revises his budget this summer based on adjustments needed by COVID-19,” she said.
Hanger said there was a concern that funding already allocated for BMPs could be reduced if the budget is revised, adding, “We will have to wait and see.”
Mason said that like many other things in Virginia, participating in cost share assistance programs is in high demand but there is a limited amount of funding. He said there is also a need for agriculture agents to work with farmers on making those programs happen.
Wofford agreed that there needs to be an increase in technical support for landowners, adding that it would be a challenge under the tightened budget situation.
“This, if nothing else, shined a light on the challenges getting there and the things we need to provide to the farmer in order to do [BMPs],” Mason said. “I think that gives us something to work on.”
What Else Needs To Be DoneDarryl Glover, director of the Soil and Water Conservation Division for the Department of Conservation and Recreation, said additional incentives are needed for operators when it comes to voluntary conservation efforts, as well as a targeted effort toward smaller operators who have less than 20 cattle.
“A new effort to target towards smaller operators will be very helpful. Of course, no one knows what’s going to happen as far as state or federal budgets or local budgets with the COVID-19 health crisis. ... All budgets are going to be impacted to some yet-to-be-determined degree, and once all that sum’s out, I’m sure the governor or General Assembly will make whatever resources that can be made available will be made available.”
Glover said the next step is to use any resources that can be made available to continue providing incentives for operators to conduct conservation practices.
“One of the things that the Department of Conservation and Recreation has already done as of July 1, 2019, is that we introduced several additional options for streams exclusion that we feel will help almost any situation to give operators many more options as to how they can exclude cattle,” he said. “We are no longer necessarily require a 35-foot buffer. We have a multitude of practices now that farmers can choose from.”
Wofford said that with the current rate stream fencing is moving, “We are not going to reach goals by 2025.”
“We have to step up our progress so that means the public needs to get behind this and make the public investment,” she said. “This isn’t just about the [Chesapeake] Bay, which is pretty far away for us downstream. These programs improve the quality of life, improve our local streams and rivers. ... There is really a wide spread of benefits locally from these investments.”
