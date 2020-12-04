The introduction of a new decade led to an unprecedented year as Virginia legislators not only adjusted to a power shift in the General Assembly, but a transition to virtual meetings as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia.
The General Assembly met for a total of 145 days in 2020, with the recent special session lasting 85.
As the upcoming session draws near, Valley Senators and Delegates participated in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce’s Pre-Session Legislative Breakfast on Friday morning, giving constituents a chance to ask questions and hear concerns from lawmakers.
“2020 has been different and 2021 will look different as well,” said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon. “We aren’t out of this yet.”
Hanger was joined by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Dels. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and Tony Wilt, R-Broadway. Other legislators that represent parts of Rockingham County, such as Dels. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, were not in attendance.
As part of the Chamber of Commerce’s annual event, each representative was given a chance to speak on how the previous sessions went and share thoughts about the upcoming session.
There were mixed viewpoints on the structure of the special session, which allowed the Senate to meet in person at the Science Museum of Virginia while the House met virtually.
“We had a good set up,” Hanger said. “The plan is to go back [to the Science Museum of Virginia] for the session and be in Richmond.”
Obenshain said he was glad the Senate was able to meet in person, but voiced concerns over not having the opportunity to work together with the House in the same manner.
Runion, who is entering his second year as Delegate, said he was surprised with how much work the House didn’t do during the special session.
“The amount of work was really a week’s worth,” he said.
For the upcoming session, which is required by the Constitution to be 30 days, Obenshain said the General Assembly needs to save the “pet projects” for the following year in order to focus on addressing problems needing to be fixed as soon as possible.
Runion agreed with Obenshain, adding that, “We need to deal with what we absolutely have to.”
Obenshain and Hanger will meet in Richmond alongside the rest of the Senate. Runion and Wilt said they planned to be in Richmond as well, regardless if they meet virtually.
“My intent is to be in Richmond as much as possible, that’s where we belong,” Wilt said.
With the Capitol and Pocahontas Building closed to the public, Wilt said he would work on meeting with his constituents in a safe manner if they were to visit him in Richmond, as well as offer meetings through Zoom.
The only legislator to hint at what bills they would be introducing was Runion, who said his top priorities focused on access to the Department of Motor Vehicles and broadband, as well as addressing unemployment issues.
“We are focused on achieving,” he said.
Wrapping up the virtual event, Hanger was asked what redistricting would mean for the Shenandoah Valley. With growth centered around Northern Virginia and the Hampton Roads area, Hanger said redistricting would mean rural Virginia losing.
“We have to band together in rural Virginia,” he said.
The 2021 General Assembly Session convenes on Jan. 13.
