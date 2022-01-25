In 1997, a contest celebrating local teachers was founded.
Robert H. "Twig" Strickler wanted to make his commitment to great teachers known.
His parents, Robert B. and Gladys Hopkins Strickler, were both teachers. Along with his wife, Lorraine Strickler, Twig Strickler set up a memorial endowment for them at Massanutten Regional Library.
The Robert B. and Gladys Hopkins Strickler Honored Teachers Essay Contest is an opportunity for students in grades K-12 to write an essay honoring a favorite teacher.
This year, the essays will be reviewed and judged by members of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg. Winners and runners-up will be selected in multiple grade categories.
Students who write the winning essays and runners-up will receive a cash prize. Teachers honored in the winning essays receive $1,000 each.
The contest, in its 25th year, is open to public, private and home-schooled students. The original essays can be about a present or past teacher who made an impact on the student's life.
Robert Strickler died in 2019 at age 90, but the endowment lives on, having awarded more than $10,000 to teachers and thousands to students to date.
The essays, which are accepted until Feb. 11, can be delivered by hand to any Massanutten Regional Library branch. They can also be submitted via mail or email.
Submissions must include an official entry form, available online. Rules and details are available at mrlib.org.
— Staff Report
