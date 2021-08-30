It started with a question from her first-grade teacher.
“Lois, how would you like to be the library helper?” Lois Jones recalled at Massanutten Regional Library in Harrisonburg Friday afternoon.
With excitement, the first-grader Jones accepted.
“So then, I went all the way up through school just having a special place in my heart for libraries,” she said. Even at Berkshire Christian College in Massachusetts, she could be found working surrounded by books and reference material.
Jones, originally from Lexington, has been a librarian at MRL for 33 years, with 11 of those as its director. She started as a part-time reference librarian in 1988 after getting her master’s in library science at Florida State University several years prior.
Tuesday will be the last time the Staunton resident clocks in at the Valley library, where within its walls she helped countless people on their quests from finding pictures for projects or information to keeping a job or just being a friendly face.
“It’s much more than connecting people with books sometimes,” Jones said. “Sometimes, there are people who will come in just needing a place and somebody to talk to.”
Jones recalled an instance of getting in an elevator with a man and doing her typical inquiry as to whether the guest was able to find information he was looking for.
He was unable to find what he was looking for — a book on how to commit suicide.
“I just have these projectile tears and as soon as he said that in the elevator I said, ‘Oh no, please don’t do that. Nothing is that bad. It’s such a final thing. Please don’t do that,’” Jones said.
When they got out of the elevator, she asked him for a promise and his interests.
“I asked, ‘Could you please promise me that you will come back in tomorrow morning and ask for me?’ and I gave him my name and come back in tomorrow because I want to see you,” Jones said.
She was unsure he would return. But the next day, the man came in and Jones had books on some of the man’s interests and they talked.
It was the same for several days — Jones asking the man to please come back tomorrow and he did. He eventually stopped turning back up, and she hopes she had helped him move past that dark time in his life.
“You just never know what you’re going to encounter,” Jones said.
In another instance, a local woman tested positive for drug use and nearly lost her job, but Jones was able to provide her with information that the woman had tested positive because she ate poppy seed cake the night before the drug test.
“I did all of this research and provided her with articles and so forth about poppy seeds and how you’ll test positive for drug use,” Jones said. “I get that and sent it the where that person was.”
Soon enough, Jones received a letter from the woman thanking Jones for saving her job. Jones said she has many such letters from people.
“Those are rewarding things, and golly there’s so many stories like that,” Jones said.
In her three decades at MRL, Jones has worn many hats, and she said she has loved every aspect of those roles even though they require different flourishes.
She oversaw the expansion of the Village Library in Broadway and the opening of the Community Youth Center in the Central Library of MRL in Harrisonburg, according to city documents.
Jones “works quietly, but she’s been a great leader for the library,” said Barbara Finnegan, of New Market, a former co-worker of Jones for six years.
Jones will be missed by many and will be “a hard act to follow,” according to Finnegan.
“She’s organized, friendly, skillful — all the stuff you want in a library director,” Finnegan said. “She’s fun to be around and a great person.”
Over Jones’ time at MRL she has seen the information revolution take hold, but she said there’s still a place for librarians in society today.
“I feel like librarians are very versatile, so we do not lack for people who need help,” she said. “There are a lot of people around here who do not have computer access, and that’s changing, but there are a lot of people who come in here for job applications or come in at the end of the tax year to do their W-2 form.”
Jones said librarians also help people explore the MRL databases for information that may not be available through search engines.
“I can’t walk through the library without walking up to someone in the stacks and ask, ‘Are you finding what you needed today?’” Jones said. “I’m just trying to connect people with the information there is available.”
Though she is retiring to spend more time with her husband Dennis and travel, the libraries in Augusta, Staunton and Waynesboro have already clamored for her to volunteer at their sites.
Jones’ daughter, Leslie Hite, 34, of Stuarts Draft, has many memories of her mother working at MRL.
“She has loved her job,” Hite said, cradling her 1-month-old son Luka, with whom Jones’ has already shared many storybooks and nursery rhymes.
Jones said every day brought new puzzles for her to figure out and help people in the ways she knew best.
“It’s hard for me to go any place without advocating for the library because I know the value,” she said.
