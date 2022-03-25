BRANDYWINE, W.Va. — With 25 years of experience under his seat belt, Garrett Aumann pressed pedal to the metal to open his own automobile collision repair business at the height of a pandemic.
“I wanted to leave my former job before I actually did, but the opportunity didn’t present itself. I was scared before I made up my mind to go, but not afterwards. I felt I had customers from my previous work who would follow me.
“Also, there are deer on the road all the time, and unfortunately people hit them all the time,” he added.
He also has repaired cars that have collided with bears, buzzards, turkeys, raccoons, horses and cows as well as regular road accidents. “We’ve seen most everything,” he said.
Aumann and his wife, Stephanie, formed a partnership with Doug and Kelly Marsh and built Country Roads Collision, which opened in May 2021. Aumann and Doug Marsh were Franklin High School classmates and lifelong friends.
“We’re happy with our business — it’s been more successful than we ever dreamed,” Kelly Marsh said.
Aumann works mostly on cars and trucks — “just run of the mill stuff,” he said.
He takes a car in and starts a process: an estimate, photos and submission to an insurance company, which reviews the estimate for approval. He then orders parts and starts putting the vehicle back together.
Painting can be the tricky part. Color can be different with each car and maker. There’s a paint code from the factory listed on each vehicle, but time and repainting can cause a problem. Aumann uses a camera to take a picture, then looks through a computer database to match the color. He has seen up to 36 variants in one color. The number of coats of spray paint needed can vary by the color from two to six, Aumann said.
Aumann has two assistants, Wesley Simmons and Colton Shackelford.
Simmons graduated from Rosedale Technical College with a degree as an autobody technician. “The work here is really rewarding,” he said. “You see the work go from start to finish.”
Simmons is a Ford Mustang fan.
“I’m a car guy — cars are my passion. I have several Ford Mustangs. My dream would be to get my hands on a Shelby Mustang, which back in the ‘60s was a race car. I’m probably looking at about a hundred grand,” he said with a laugh.
Shackelford works part time and also enjoys the work.
Aumann has three daughters: Brooklyn, 18, Mercedes, 15, and Tatum, 11. “It doesn’t look like at this point that they’d ever be interested in taking over the business one day, but who knows?” he said.
“I feel great now — business is booming — very much so!” Aumann added.
Country Roads Collision, located at 105 Arlie Lane, can be reached at 304-249-2109 or at countryroadscollision@gmail.com.
