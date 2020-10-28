California mobility tech company Lime will be rolling out a new line of bikes in Harrisonburg, according to Robert Gardner, Lime’s director for government relations for the Mid-Atlantic.
“It’s something the city wants and it’s something that’s going to come in handy, not just for students, but for residents and people visiting,” Gardner said.
He said Lime representatives met with the Department of Public Works staff last week about the bikes. City Spokesman Michael Parks confirmed staff has seen an example of the bikes that will be set out.
Lime is still working on a timeline to deploy the bikes, but already has a warehouse near Eastern Mennonite University, according to Gardner.
“We’re going to be experimenting with some deployment — where and how many bikes, when they’ll be used,” Gardner said.
As a James Madison University graduate, Gardner said he would have used the bikes to travel from downtown to places such as Kroger for errands, if they had been available while he was studying at the institution.
He said e-scooters are useful for 1-mile journeys, but the bikes are better for 3- to 5-mile trips.
“You’re really going to have a slightly more robust vehicle, so that’s one of the reasons we’re really interested in bringing the bikes,” Gardner said.
The bikes’ back wheels are locked by a cable until the rider uses a QR code to release the lock, according to Gardner. The rider then manually has to reinsert the cable lock after riding the bike, he said.
Lime first deployed its e-scooters in November 2018 with a batch of 175 to compete with Bird, another e-scooter company, which had began putting scooters on city corners and sidewalks a month prior.
Shortly after, city staff began drafting regulations to address the wave of e-scooters that had crashed upon the city.
In February 2019, council instituted a permitting process requiring share-riding companies to get an $8,000 permit before operating in the city.
Lime has not applied for a permit for the bikes yet, according to Parks.
“As a city that is committed to walk-ability, having different options for our residents to consider that removes vehicles from the roadways and can help reduce traffic congestion is a positive,” Parks said in an email. “In that we are lucky to have organizations offering different options to our residents and visitors, as long as everyone uses these options safely and respectfully, and are always mindful of the rules regulating their use and traffic/pedestrian safety.”
