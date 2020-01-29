For more than a decade, husband and wife Sarah and Benjamin Bixler drove past the peeling yellow-painted brick home off Harpine Highway several times a week.
“We felt sorry for it,” Sarah Bixler recalls.
Little did they know they would end up owning it.
The home with the peeling yellow paint was built by Jacob Lincoln, the great-uncle of President Abraham Lincoln, in 1800, and is a certified historic site. An expansion to the rear of the Federalist-style structure was added in 1849.
It is part of a massive patch of land that belonged to the Lincoln family for generations that is now split up between multiple parcels north of Harrisonburg.
The Bixlers got on with their life, moving outside the Valley, but last year, they were drawn back and then went hunting for a home.
“We’d never imagined we’d be in a position to return and looking for a place to live and [the Lincoln Homestead] would be available at the time,” Sarah Bixler said.
Phil Stone, a Harrisonburg lawyer and Lincoln family expert, established the Lincoln Society of Virginia in 2004. He has held regular events at the homestead to raise awareness of the complexities involved in the Civil War and that the leader of the Union had roots in what would become the Confederacy.
He said the last time a relative of Lincoln lived in the property was in the 1930s, and for the past 40 years, the property has mostly been uninhabited.
“We did a lot of research ... of what we would maybe getting ourselves into,” Bixler said. “And then realizing it was a project we wanted to do, and in terms of faith, felt called to take on.”
The Bixlers will be working with Benjamin’s parents as well, Lee and Mary Bixler, who live in central Pennsylvania. The family has experience in construction and salvage, while Lee has worked in restoration his whole career.
They purchased the property on Nov. 1 and are hoping to have the home renovated in 18 months, according to Sarah Bixler.
“There’s almost a regal aspect to the quality in the house that you can tell, even in the state of disrepair,” she said. “And that’s what first struck us [as] we crossed the threshold and were in the entryway.”
In years past, Stone pushed for the Lincoln Society to try and buy the home, but grants dried up as the housing market crashed in 2008. He even connected with renown director Steven Spielberg, who made the 2012 biopic “Lincoln,” to see if the Hollywood legend was interested in purchasing the home.
“When I learned the Bixlers were going to buy it, particularly someone with experience in restoration, and that they cared about the historical parts of it — we’re delighted,” Stone said.
On Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, the Bixlers will be opening the home up from 3 to 6 p.m. so the public can see it before they restore it.
The open house follows the annual event Stone hosts on the property, where he speaks at 2 p.m. about Lincoln and leads attendees to a Lincoln family gravesite in an adjacent patch of land.
Sarah Bixler said that since the couple will be living in the home, they are unsure of exactly when they will open it up to the public again.
“We really want to invite people to come out to that because, since we will be restoring and opening the house to move in, that’s really the only opportunity people will have to see inside the house,” she said.
Bixler said the couple have a “vision” of allowing access for community educational groups in the future.
“Education and discovery through history and stories of people current and past,” she said, “is something we’re really passionate about.”
