The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission awarded $1.66 million for new affordable housing developments in the region, with $768,000 slated for developments in Harrisonburg, according to a press release.
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity and PDY LLC were awarded $325,000 for 21 units in the Suter Street Neighborhood Project and Ridgeville LLC was awarded $350,000 for 11 units at the Foley Road Efficiencies, according to the release.
For its Block House Apartments effort, Our Community Place was awarded $118,106 to build two units.
The remainder of the grant funds were awarded to developments in Staunton, Waynesboro and Rockbridge County, according to the release.
The city of Harrisonburg is in the final stages of its search for a housing coordinator, a role recommended by the 2021 housing study to be added to staff that would focus on housing availability and affordability, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
— Staff Reports
