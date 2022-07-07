Representatives of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County — an organization that connects mentors, or “bigs,” with local youth for bonding activities — gathered with affiliates from across the nation recently in Indianapolis.
At the Bigger Together national conference for BBBS, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham chapter was granted a 2022 Quality Award, an honor only about a third of all BBBS chapters receive, according to a press release.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country are finding innovative ways to serve young people and strengthen communities,” Artis Stevens, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America president and CEO, said in the release.
To win the award, BBBS of Harrisonburg-Rockingham met standards of having 73% of community matches — big brothers and sisters who meet with their “littles” in the community — last for at least one year, and to have raised over $200,000 in revenue during 2021, according to Lindsey Douglas, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County executive director.
“It’s because of our team’s commitment to supporting local matches, to keep them connected and to ensure that our 1-to-1 mentoring services are as impactful as possible,” Douglas said.
Douglas said the average pairing at BBBS Harrisonburg-Rockingham County lasts much longer than a single year — pairs across the board average between three and a half and four years.
Douglas said BBBS Harrisonburg-Rockingham makes many of its partnerships last by focusing on strong communication, not only to the volunteers who serve as “bigs,” but also to their littles and the littles’ parents and guardians.
“It really starts with the communication in the enrollment process so that youth, parents and caregivers and volunteers really understand the commitment of each role,” Douglas said.
Another standard for the award, Douglas said BBBS Harrisonburg-Rockingham has a retention rate for its school matches — bigs and littles who meet at school — that meets the award’s requirement of 54% of matches lasting at least a year. BBBS Harrisonburg-Rockingham County’s school retention rate is closer to 70% or 80%, Douglas said.
“We actually ask volunteers if they’re community members for a calendar year commitment, minimum, and our college students for three semesters,” Douglas said. “We will make sure and get past that one year.”
Denise Sheets, of Harrisonburg, said she has been a big in the area for around 10 years. She has met with her current little, Idara, 12, each week whenever possible for the past four years.
“I think it all started with a good matchup from the Big Brothers Big Sisters. We just have a good time together, all of us,” Streets said. “They’re always there if we need to talk about anything. They contact me separately to ask questions and offer support if needed. They contact [my little] as well because she tells me.”
The local chapter, which has been in the area since the 1970s and moved to its current headquarters on North High Street around 15 years ago, won the award several years out of the past decade, according to Douglas.
It is important to have longer-term matches, Douglas said, because it fosters the connected relationships that BBBS aims to provide.
“It takes time for each of you to get to know each other,” Streets said. “We have kind of a routine going on. We love getting together on Sundays. We do a lot of good stuff together. We like to watch good movies. We love to talk just about anything.”
