DAYTON — The walk-in vault is no longer used to store the valuables of Shenandoah Valley residents, and the building’s teller booths have been replaced by a tabernacle.
Pictures of Jesus hang on the wall of the former BB&T Bank building in Dayton that, since Sept. 12, has been a place to gather in prayer for the congregants of St. Mary Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church.
And on Sunday, the sounds of religious songs reverberate off the old bank equipment inside the vault.
Renovating the closed bank wasn’t the first time priest Behata Worknahe, 58, of Harrisonburg, has created a space to worship in an unexpected place.
Worknahe is a refugee from Eritrea who fled with his family in 2003 to a refugee camp in Ethiopia. While there, he built a church for fellow congregants.
“God is capable of anything. He can turn fire to water and water to fire. He made it easy for us,” Worknahe said in a translated interview after Sunday’s service.
The church’s bishop is incarcerated in Ethiopia for refusing to go to war on behalf of the state, according to Worknahe. In 2009, Worknahe came to the U.S., and his family joined him later.
“We were able to come here and practice religion freely,” he said.
A reading in the Gospel describes how Jesus chased the “money changers” out of a temple in Jerusalem being used as a marketplace, and Worknahe said he doesn’t see any similarities between his church and that Gospel passage.
“It’s quite the opposite,” he said.
In the Gospel, it was a religious place turned into a place of commerce, Worknahe said.
“We turned ours from a bank into a church,” he said.
Many other local congregations use buildings for their religious gatherings that weren’t originally intended for the purpose.
Church of the Incarnation in Harrisonburg is in the process of renovating the closed Carter Bank and Trust building on North Mason and East Elizabeth streets into a new church.
The Anglican church bought the property in 2019, and Church of the Incarnation’s current location on North Liberty Street was also not originally a worship space.
Questions sent to church staff by email Tuesday were not answered by Wednesday evening.
Church of the Nazarene’s newest campus is the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company activities center and opened on Feb. 14, said Terry Wyant-Vargo, outreach pastor and Elkton resident. The church is leasing space from the volunteer group, which typically holds bingo in the hall, she said.
On Sunday, parishioners remained and others arrived after the service for lessons on how to teach the church’s upcoming vacation Bible school.
“In the old days, you would build a church and they would come,” Wyant-Vargo said as the vacation Bible school lessons began. “Now, we must go to the people where they are.”
Worship minister John Lawson said he believes the pandemic helped people realize going to church is more than just showing up to a structure every Sunday, but that change was happening regardless.
“I think the big transition I’ve seen in my years is the idea that church was a building, and now we’re understanding that the church is the people that make up the body of Christ,” he said. “The church is a people group, not a building.”
And his wife, Mandy Lawson, also with the church, said the nontraditional religious space is inviting to some who may feel overwhelmed by typical churches.
“Here, it feels like maybe people would be willing to come in because they came with their family to play bingo here 10 years ago,” she said. “Maybe they don’t want to walk into a building that looks like a church.”
The Lawsons and Terry-Vargo said the church has worked closely with other community groups, such as Elkton Area United Services. Those partnerships were key in developing the idea to open the church’s newest campus in the eastern part of Rockingham County, according to Terry-Vargo.
She said attendance has grown as more people learn about the church, which has two services on Sunday.
St. Mary Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church has also grown from its original five members back when it still leased space to worship from another Orthodox Christian church in Harrisonburg, according to Worknahe.
The Dayton church now has over 100 members, he said.
But the church does have something it doesn’t want — the old bank equipment.
Worknahe said the church is looking to sell the remaining safes and other bank equipment as a fundraiser.
“We’ve got to get rid of it somehow,” he said, smiling.
