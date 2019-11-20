The Climate Action Alliance of the Valley will host the final hours of "24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action" at Pale Fire Brewing today to continue a global conversation on the climate crisis.
The event runs from Wednesday to today, where local volunteers will host a public presentation and conversation on the changing climate, according to the "24 Hours of Reality" website.
More than 1,600 presentations will be given across the country as part of the grassroots day of action and education.
"It is exciting to be involved in a worldwide event," said Cathy Strickler, member of CAAV. "I think it will be a very relaxed venue for people who haven't thought a lot about climate change to come and hang out."
Strickler said this will be the first time the alliance has hosted this type of an event, partnering with the Sierra Club to make it happen.
CAAV has invited Steve Gardner, a retired dentist living in Harrisonburg, to speak.
Gardner completed a 600-mile bike trip along the Blue Ridge to raise awareness of climate change, according to the event's Facebook page.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and conclude at 6:30 p.m.
