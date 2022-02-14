Two local delegates anticipate supporting a bipartisan bill that would require the publication of health insurance pricing similar to disclosures published for health providers.
Dels. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, and Angela Graves, D-Norfolk, have patroned the legislation. The bill passed the House of Delegates Health, Welfare and Institutions Subcommittee unanimously on Tuesday and the Committee on Appropriations unanimously on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Legislative Information System.
“Right now, there’s a lot of data that gets collected from our health insurance companies, but all the data does not end up in one place and readily available to the citizens and businesses to make decisions based on their insurance companies, and this gives them that data they can utilize,” Davis said.
“This bill would allow us to take information that already gets collected but to put it online that’s easily and widely accessible,” he said.
The data include insurance plans’ performance based on national and regional metrics, a comparison of annual premium rates, cost sharing levels and expenditures on inpatient and outpatient hospital services, emergency services, physician services and pharmaceuticals, according the bill.
Dels. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, said they anticipate they will support the bill when it reaches the House floor.
“I support the intent of the patron for this bill and would expect to support the bill when brought to the floor,” Runion said in a Friday email.
Unless someone raises concerns, Wilt said in a Saturday email that he plans on voting for the bill.
“My understanding is it’s essentially a transparency bill that directs Virginia Health Information, the state’s statutory directed nonprofit that houses health plan related data to publish additional data, that the patron indicated is already reported to VHI, where providers, insurers and consumers can look at additional trends and information with an eye towards hopefully cutting costs and improving efficiency,” Wilt said.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association helped craft the bill, according to Davis.
“Consumers have seen premium contributions to their employers and deductibles through their employer-sponsored plans take a growing share of their income,” said Julian Walker, VHHA spokesperson.
Between 2010 and 2020, the share of American household income that was spent on premium contributions and deductibles in employer health plans increased from 9.1% to 11.6%, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Commonwealth Fund. The Commonwealth fund is a New York-based health care advocacy group.
Walker said the transparency that is required from hospitals to benefit consumers makes sense to provide in the insurance sphere as well.
“This legislation would be a step in the direction in providing more financial transparency for consumers for health insurance plans,” he said.
The average combined employee premium contribution and deductible for Virginia workers rose by nearly $3,000 from $5,211 to $8,154 between 2010 and 2020, according to data compiled by the Commonwealth Fund.
“I think there’s an argument to be made the public deserves insight into the practice and performance of these insurers,” Walker said.
Attempts to reach Anthem or staff of the Virginia Association of Health Plans for comment were unsuccessful. VAHP staff was first contacted on Tuesday and Anthem was contacted on Friday.
A representative of Sentara, which also operates insurance company Optima Health, said the health care system is monitoring the bill’s progress, but not taking a position at this time.
