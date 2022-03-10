Mount Crawford farmer and truck salesman Brad Ewing knows a thing or two about the importance of heavy machinery to making the world go ‘round.
Farmers like Ewing and others who rely on fuel for their livelihood are in a tight spot from its high cost that may increase further due to trade escalations stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the dearth of other sources of fuel.
“I was filling our tractor up for $1.50 [a gallon] last spring. Now, it’s just shot up over $5 for on-road” diesel, he said.
He works at JW Auto Sales in Harrisonburg and said has seen some change in buying habits over recent weeks.
“The last week and a half has been busier than the last two months consistently,” he said.
Several people have told the Daily News-Record they are looking to sell larger trucks for smaller trucks or work vans due to the price of gas.
“We’re trading a lot of bigger trucks for little trucks,” he said. “For us, it’s people either trying to sell it or trade from a [Chevrolet] 2500 down to a [Toyota] Tacoma.”
But the crux of the issue is that most people who use trucks and other large machines that burn gas more than compact cars simply can’t get the same jobs done with a smaller vehicle.
“They don’t have the option to get rid of it for a more fuel efficient vehicle,” he said.
So even as price for fuel rises, it does not change the fact that many machines such as large pickups are still in demand to tow livestock to auctions and perform other tasks.
“Most truck buyers aren’t [dissuaded by high] fuel prices because they have work to do that requires a truck — farmers and construction workers,” Ewing said.
Kenny Snyder, a car salesman Kenny’s Auto Mart with over 50 years in the industry, remembers when the gas situation was worse than it is now.
In 1973, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries put an oil embargo on the U.S. because of the nation’s support of Israel in the Yom Kippur War.
“Back in the ‘70s, they had ‘even and odd days,’” he said.
The days alternated between even and odd, where only cars with a license plate ending in an odd digit or an even digit could buy fuel.
The market effects of the increase in gas prices drove consumers to more fuel efficient and smaller cars, which companies increased production of to meet the swelling demand as consumers sought to reduce their pain at the pump.
Snyder also remembers the fallout from the 2007-08 financial crisis and how that impacted the car market after fuel prices reached then-record highs.
“It’s just like right now,” he said. “People are scratching and figuring out how they can work at home or carpool — especially if you’re traveling any mileage.”
Gas prices reached an average of $4.25 per gallon across the country Wednesday, up 60 cents since last week’s average price and surpassing a high not seen since July 2008, according to AAA. This time last year, a gallon of gas was $1.45 cheaper on average.
“Gas just got too high and people just got rid of their trucks and stuff trying to get small cars,” Snyder said.
However, as the economy recovered, interest in larger vehicles such as trucks returned, according to Snyder.
“Then a lot of people wanted to get their trucks back,” he said.
Other Valley car sales workers said similar business cycles bring with them an increase in consumers trying to trade larger vehicles for smaller ones.
But this time, new constraints play into the dynamic.
“The used car market is strong because the new car market is weakened because of production” issues, according to Kevin Knott, a sales manager at Bob Wade Autoworld in Harrisonburg.
Decreased production of new cars moved consumer demand into the used car market, but there are fewer used cars available, the car sales workers said.
“With inventory the way it is right now, people are getting vehicles, but they may not be getting exactly what they’re looking for but sometimes it’s a necessity,” Knott said.
In Elkton, a few people have recently inquired if they could sell trucks back to Myers Ford, according to Lisa Good, a sales manager.
“It’s hard ‘cause there’s not the number of cars to trade them in on,” she said.
“Replacement vehicles are hard to find,” she said.
And this issue with finding a quick fix to some people’s fuel woes could lead some to hold on and find other ways to reduce trips to the gas station.
“If it’s a short-lived problem, people may stick it out,” Good said.
Prices for trucks, just like smaller sedans and hatchbacks, still continue upwards — even as the fuel prices go up, according to Ewing.
“We’re paying more wholesale than we were selling trucks for retail a year and a half ago,” Ewing said.
He said it’s just another part of the price increases that are impacting the economy, and the Valley community, in numerous ways.
“Fuel’s not the only factor, but everything’s hurting all the way around,” Ewing said.
