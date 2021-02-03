In December, unemployment for the Harrisonburg metro area rose for the first time since May and employment figures declined for the second month in a row, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The city and Rockingham County's unemployment rate increased from 3.3% in November to 3.7% in December, according to preliminary BLS data. The local jobless rate has been decreasing since spiking to 10.2% in April.
For the past 10 years, local unemployment has either dropped slightly or stayed the same between November and December. Area unemployment has also tended to rise between December and January, according to the BLS data.
Job recovery has been slowing and reverting locally, across the state and nationally, according to BLS data.
City and county employment figures also fell in December for the second month in a row after growing month over month since April.
Employment figures first started to decline in March.
In February 2020, 67,547 city and county residents were employed — a record figure since 1990 when the data was first collected.
Between February of last year and May, 8,999 jobs were lost before employment numbers started to grow again, according to BLS data.
In June, number of local workers started to grow again before backsliding in November. In October, 62,588 area residents were employed, and over the following month, 91 people lost their jobs.
By December, a further 274 city and count residents lost their jobs and employment stood at 62,223 — over 5,300 positions short of February 2020, according to preliminary data from the BLS.
There was more than one cause for the pandemic economic crash, but it will be more clear as time passes and the data can be reviewed further, Renee Haltom, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank economist, said in a Jan. 26 press call.
“I don’t think it’s as simple as saying a government shutdown is the only factor of how well a region does. There’s definitely parts of consumers’ attitudes” that impact local economies, she said.
That includes how people decide to spend their money and on what; how willing are they to go eat at a restaurant regardless of new government rules; and cultural differences that vary drastically across the state, according to Haltom.
Nationwide, consumer confidence dropped for the second month in a row, even as vaccines are being distributed, according to data from the Conference Board, a nonprofit business research organization.
The nation's gross domestic product is 70% consumer spending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.