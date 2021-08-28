Bridgette Barbour of Broadway remembers her mother, Alberta, as a good person and a “fashionista” with a penchant for forgiveness.
“She never turned her back on anybody,” Bridgette Barbour said on Court Square in Harrisonburg on Friday.
Alberta Barbour’s cousins remember her as a motherly figure who raised and guided them through life.
“We would not be the women we are today without her,” said Marcia Quarles, of Louisa.
Alberta Barbour was 71 when she died from COVID-19. She was a resident at Accordius Health, a nursing facility in Harrisonburg where a 2020 outbreak of the novel coronavirus claimed the lives of her and two dozen other residents.
The family was told on March 15, 2020, Alberta had tested positive and a little over a month later, on April 19, she died unable to see her family again without being separated by glass, according to Bridgette Barbour.
Members of the Barbour family gathered Friday with others who lost loved ones to the COVID-19 virus to celebrate the memory of those whose lives it claimed.
Kate Weaver, 17, of Linville, said her father, Dean, advocated for vaccination and was looking forward to getting vaccinated himself. But he got the virus before he was vaccinated. Her 55-year-old father, who led a healthy lifestyle, died on Jan. 12 after a rapid decline.
She said getting vaccinated is an act of compassion for others who may be more susceptible to dying from the virus.
“Today we grieve and reflect as a community,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed. “We hold in our hearts people who can’t be here with us. All of our lives have been changed and far too many of us have suffered a loss that can never be returned. We simply cannot begin to heal without recognizing that loss.”
Over 200 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents have died of COVID-19 while 645 have been hospitalized, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health on Friday. Harrisonburg has lost 95 residents and the county has lost 115, while 201 city residents and 444 county residents have been hospitalized.
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chair Rick Chandler said he knows many people who have been hospitalized with the virus.
Before the end of the ceremony, Kate Weaver and Bridgette Barbour held hands, supporting each other.
Barbour said the ceremony helped give closure to her mother’s passing as she wasn’t able to have a proper burial to celebrate her mom’s life when she passed.
“This right here let me be at peace,” she said as gentle piano music wafted through Court Square. “It was a burden lifted off my shoulders to be able to get out and be my mom’s voice. I know she’s smiling and happy I got to do that.”
