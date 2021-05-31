The hum of traffic on Spotswood Trail and the buzz of a lawnmower filled the air as husband and wife Dennis and Lana Moyers visited family on Memorial Day.
But these sounds were not complemented by the smell of burgers, charcoal on a grill or the laughs of children.
Instead, the Broadway couple were at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens right outside Harrisonburg, putting the flags on the gravestones of their veteran forefathers which they stood by.
"They did their duty," said Dennis Moyers after placing a flag on the grave of his uncle, Curtis Ray Mitchell, a U.S. Army private who fought in the North African and Italian theaters during the Second World War.
Between Dennis and his wife, they had a dozen direct family members who served in conflicts throughout American history — World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam.
"It was a call that they felt like they needed to take care of," Dennis Moyers said.
His father, his father's four brothers-in-law, brother and nephew fought in the conflicts, while Lana Moyers' five uncles also fought in the Second World War and the Korean War.
Lana's father, George, and his siblings grew up in Bergton. All four of his sisters also married military men, according to Lana Moyers.
Dennis Moyers' veteran family members rest in Eastlawn, while Lana Moyers' family members are resting in states further south.
All survived the conflicts they fought in.
Dennis and Lana Moyer said they learned respect for those who served early, as well as to respect the privacy of the men when they returned from the war zones.
"No one talked about it," Lana Moyers said. "No one talked."
On Memorial Day, the nation remembers Americans who gave their lives in military service. But families and communities also commemorate veterans who served by putting flags at graves, such as Mitchell's.
In the Valley, the Moyers were not the only ones visiting final resting places of veterans.
Several miles away, it was the first Memorial Day visit to the grave of her husband for Renee Myers, 62.
Her husband, David Lee Myers, a Keezletown native and Vietnam veteran, died on Feb. 5 — just 10 days before the 45th anniversary of starting their relationship.
"It was never a dull moment," Renee Myers said, looking over his grave where the grass is still in the process of growing over the upturned earth and a permanent tombstone still on its way.
David Lee Myers, known to many as Jitterbug, loved to drive, Renee Myers said. He was drafted into U.S. Army service in Vietnam, where he drove fuel trucks. After his honorable discharge, he drove taxis and trucks.
Jitterbug loved to play spades, so much so he'd get up at 8 a.m. and try to get others to play with him.
However, when he fell ill this year, his love for spades would be a portent for family.
"When I asked him one day, 'Do you feel like playing spades?'" Renee Myers said.
His response — no.
Back in the present, by his grave, Renee Myers went silent for a moment as she told the story. The trace of tears appeared and her voiced trembled.
"I knew he was leaving me then," she said.
Back at Eastlawn, the Moyers had finished their visit. How to celebrate Memorial Day is up to how anyone wants to do it, according to Dennis Moyers. That's a consequence of the freedom veterans fought and many died for, he said.
"It needs to be remembered," said Lana Moyers.
