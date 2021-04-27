The median days on the market for a home in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County dropped by nearly 62% in the first three months of the year compared to the same period in 2020, according to data from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
“I think you could call it a surge,” Bob Hill, association CEO, said Monday.
In January, 105 homes were sold and another 80 homes sold in the area in February. The following month saw sales of 138 to total 323 in the first quarter, according to HRAR data. That represents an 18.3% increase in homes sold in the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of 2020, when 273 homes in Harrisonburg and Rockingham had been sold.
By the end of the first quarter, the median days on the market for homes in Harrisonburg and Rockingham was eight — down from 21 days in the first quarter of 2020.
Hill said that so far in April, the median days on the market is three.
“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he said.
The median and average home price both increased by more than 10% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.
In the first three months of 2020, the average home price in the city and county was $248,713, while the median price was $225,000.
This year, the average price was $281,062, while the median price was $249,900 in the first three months.
This is a slight decrease in price from the fourth quarter of 2020, when the median price was $259,990, according to data from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors fourth-quarter home sales report prepared by the Virginia Realtors.
Typically, spring is a slower time for home sales than summer, but with the current pace of home sales, it raises questions about what the market will look like by May or June, according to Hill.
He said multiple factors are at play in the state of the real estate market, including increased consumer confidence during the pandemic.
“One [factor] is people that have been holding back might say now is the time” to sell, Hill said. “We may get a lot more houses listed. I don’t know that it’s going to happen, but it could.”
Another factor is mortgage rates, which have remained at low levels around or below 3% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. The low mortgage rates help homebuyers to afford property, despite price increases, according to previous interviews with real estate experts.
“Those mortgage rates have a lot to do with it and the psychology right now,” Hill said Monday.
He said he knows firsthand about the current psychology of homebuying from his experience of taking a tour of a home in Vermont in 2005 during the real estate price climbs before the 2008 financial crisis.
“We looked at the house and we knew if we didn’t have an offer [submitted] by 7 p.m., it’d be gone,” Hill said.
