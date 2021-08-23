LINVILLE — On a sunny Saturday afternoon, more than 30 people gathered in the backyard of Harvey Yoder’s residence off Hamlet Drive to not only support a neighbor, but a cause Yoder is passionate about: raising money for refugee relief to benefit the Mennonite Central Committee.
Visitors formed a circle around the variety of items stationed in Yoder’s backyard as two auctioneers looked to see who would make the highest bid and take home kitchenware or furniture.
“It’s been a good time,” Yoder said.
Item by item, Yoder watched once-prized possessions find their new home. The afternoon was a bittersweet moment for Amy Hull, of Linville, who lived next to Yoder for 15 years and was watching Yoder gear up for his next adventure.
In a few weeks, Yoder and his wife will move to Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community’s Park Village and leave their home off Hamlet Drive behind.
Yoder said Saturday’s backyard auction served two purposes — raising funds for the Mennonite Central Community and downsizing his belongings before moving to VMRC.
“I’m on a committee for the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale and we raise funds at our annual event,” he said. “This is an outgrowth of that by adding new ways of income.”
Yoder said that instead of hosting a yard sale, he enjoyed the idea of doing a benefit auction instead to have proceeds go directly to the refugee relief cause.
There was no goal to be reached Saturday, Yoder said, but plenty of donations were collected.
“I just really appreciate the support of my friends who show up like this because I really feel passionate about this,” he said. “I think of this as a gift exchange. We can make this a gift for other people.”
Hull was one of more than a dozen people who took home new items from the backyard benefit auction, including a set of wicker baskets, a wooden stool and a chessboard.
Hull said she was happy to support Yoder and the community on Saturday, adding that although it was sad to watch Yoder move away, she was happy he was able to make the choice to move to VMRC on his own.
As people continued to bid on items, Hull said it was nice to know they were supporting a good cause, as well as a good neighbor she has known for awhile.
“I’m proud to be here and support them,” she said.
David Gosh, chair of the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale, was also helping Yoder on Saturday and worked to collect donations from visitors who took home items from the “free” section of the backyard.
All the items were donated by Yoder, which Gosh found to be generous.
“We are very fortunate in the United States to live the way that we live because others aren’t as lucky,” he said. “Harvey wants to help. He is a very selfless guy.”
The next time Yoder helps raise money will be at the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale, which will be held on Oct. 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.