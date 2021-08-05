The price of local homes is likely leading long-time real estate investors to sell some of their inventory, according to local and state real estate experts.
“I am beginning to see, when I look at the new listings, what looks like landlords being willing to go ahead and list some properties, and I think that’s an interesting movement in our market,” said Micah Branson, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors and associate broker and apprasier at Old Dominion Realty in Harrisonburg.
In the second quarter of 2021, the median sales price of a home in the city and county was $270,000 — $75,000 more than during the same period just four years ago in 2017, according to the most recent local housing report prepared by the Virginia Realtors.
However, just because some investors are selling their properties does not mean the homes are being snapped up by families looking to buy.
“Some investors are adding to their portfolios as properties are being sold,” said Paul Riner, owner of Riner Rentals.
He said it can be rare for investors to put up homes that are reliably leased because of both the tax implications and the time a home is on the market is time it is not generating income for the owner.
“Even though the prices are higher than they once were, there’s still the opportunity to own the property,” Riner said.
And since homes are selling fast, concerns about a long list time are diminished, he said.
In June, homes in the city and county were on the market for a median of four days — down from seven days in June 2020, according to data from the HRAR.
These conditions have made the local area a target for investment for larger firms that previously focused on areas such as Richmond, Charlottesville or Northern Virginia, according to Riner.
“You’re seeing larger investment firms or investment groups entering into Harrisonburg or Rockingham County to invest, whether that’s new construction or investment property, because of just how much growth there is in our area,” Riner said. “And I think they see the potential for future growth. A lot of people don’t think it’s going to slow down.”
However, it is almost impossible to track just how many properties are moving from smaller investors to larger ones or from investors to individuals, according to Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist of the Virginia Realtors.
“This is an incredibly hard number to find, and it usually does involve relying back on anecdotal evidence,” she said.
Bernard Hamann, an owner of Rocktown Realty, said the company has dealt with about 100 real estate transactions this year, with some investors selling and buying different properties and others deciding to sell.
“I can’t really say that we’ve seen a tremendous difference year on year. Overall, the sales are relatively flat, and that’s because of the inventory constraint,” Hamann said. “But I haven’t seen a lot of residential properties go from being rental properties to owner-occupied.”
He said he has been changing his investment approach from college housing to residential housing.
“Personally, I have sold about six properties this year and bought three additional ones, and it’s been more a change in the type of rental property than cashing out or anything like that,” Hamann said.
Sturtevant said she, like Riner, has heard larger investment firms are starting to move into the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County markets to buy single-family homes or town houses to rent.
“I have also heard anecdotally that places like Harrisonburg and Charlottesville, the presence of investment going there has been much bigger than Richmond or Arlington,” she said.
She said she thinks it is partly because of the return of students to campuses en masse and the markets already being hot in these areas. There is also expected to be an increase in renters from people who are dissuaded from buying due to the high home prices. Typically, they would leave the rental market when they became decide to become homeowners, according to Sturtevant.
“If I had money, I would buy a rental property in a town with a lot of young people because there’s going to be huge demand for both apartments and single-family rentals,” she said.
Investors may be buying at high prices right now, but for many it is still worth it as they know they will be able to find renters at a high rate, according to Sturtevant.
The lack of available homes for sale and for rent causes more competition for available stock, driving prices upwards.
Harrisonburg’s rental vacancy rate is between 2% and 3%, where a healthy rental vacancy rate is between 5% and 7%, according to the city’s comprehensive housing study. Nearly two-thirds, 62%, of Harrisonburg’s housing market is comprised of renters.
Rents across the country are climbing, according to data from ApartmentList, an apartment finding website with ads for 2 million available apartments across the country.
So far this year, rents have increased 11.4%, while in the same period in years 2017 through 2019, rents increased 3.3%. The national median rent is $1,244, according to ApartmentList.
Specific information about Harrisonburg rents is not included in the data.
Some economists have warned elevated rental prices will cause inflation to remain versus fading away as the economic recovery stabilizes, easing the flow of goods and reducing prices for goods such as used cars.
