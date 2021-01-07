Bilal Al-Rawi said goodbye to his family and went out the front door dressed head to toe in a black tracksuit to take a commercial driver’s license test Wednesday afternoon.
Al-Rawi is pursuing a career as a truck driver for the same reason he would also be open to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine — to help his family.
“Why? Because to protect my family, my children,” the Iraqi immigrant said about getting an inoculation against the novel coronavirus.
Al-Rawi is one of many in Harrisonburg’s diverse immigrant community who said they would take the vaccine, while many others expressed hesitancy when speaking with the Daily News-Record this week.
Tes Gebrene stood in his parents’ doorway as his father went to work. He said his parents from Ethiopia and Eritrea are excited to get the vaccine, but personally, like many others said, he’s worried about side effects.
“They would get it if they could. And when it is available, they probably will,” Gebrene said.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and adverse reactions have been identified in only 0.2% of people who have received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released on Wednesday.
Nearly 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given out, and there were only 4,393 adverse reactions and only 175 have been slated for further review of possible severe allergic reaction. There have been 21 cases of anaphylaxis — a severe allergic reaction — occurring in roughly 0.0011% of people who received the inoculation, according to CDC data.
Other immigrants from Africa had more skeptical views of the vaccine, echoing a similar sentiment of Gebrene than of his parents. One woman who declined to give her name or any other information said she would take the vaccine.
Poultry worker Natsnet Gebremeskel, 35, an immigrant from Ethiopia, said in a translated interview that she is not planning on getting the vaccine because she doesn’t trust it yet.
“I want to see people take it, what happens to them,” said Freweini Gedam, 28, originally from Ethiopia, who previously worked as a poultry worker.
Matta Nalorth, a disabled chef from Sudan, said he and his family have also yet to decide.
“I would take it, but I’ve got to see what’s going on,” he said.
Many people the Daily News-Record spoke with also said they wanted to wait longer to have more information available before getting vaccinated.
Sam Sclyukov, 15, and his parents from Russia fall into that category.
“If we’re going to get it, it’s going to be at least midyear,” Sam said.
Early in the pandemic as cases began to rise locally, the city and the Virginia Department of Health held the first free mass COVID-19 testing event in diverse neighborhoods on May 2, but not all of the 100 tests available were used.
At the time, Rodrigue Makelele, one of the translators for Swahili and French, said there was some misinformation in parts of the city’s immigrant community about how COVID-19 cases are handled, and that may have contributed to the low turnout for testing.
“I guess many people are afraid to come [for testing] ‘cause if they find out they are [COVID-19] positive, they would be locked down,” he said, adding that some people think they will be hauled off to the hospital and separated from their families and friends, maybe permanently, as a result of testing positive.
He also said some immigrants in Harrisonburg may be concerned about how a positive test result would impact their employment, and thus their finances, when they may already be struggling for financial stability.
City Councilman Sal Romero said many undocumented immigrants may be fearful of getting the vaccine for the same reason they may have initially feared getting tested — worry about the government having any personal documents they could be traced with. Others the Daily News-Record spoke with said that is a concern among undocumented residents when it comes to vaccinations.
Undocumented immigrants in Virginia will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Wednesday email from Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam.
Romero also said he thinks people are being overwhelmed with information and have trouble finding reliable sources of factual information, which may be contributing to the levels of hesitancy about the vaccine.
“They’re getting to a point where they don’t know who to believe,” Romero said.
Adrianna Lara, 43, an immigrant from Mexico, said she wants to talk to her doctor about the vaccine before getting it.
On Wednesday, Northam gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the commonwealth and said faith leaders are an important part in proving to local communities the benefits of the vaccine.
“I think that’s going to be key in getting more people to actually be willing to take the vaccine,” Romero said.
Al-Rawi said he and his family know other neighbors, friends and family members who have the virus, but so far they have not contracted the illness and they aim to keep it that way, especially with their two young sons, Adam and Ryan. He held his two sons in his lap as “Mary Had a Little Lamb” played on the speakers before he left for his CDL test.
