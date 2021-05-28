There’s a phrase commonly known to come from Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine — Virginia is for lovers, not litter.
As storm clouds broke away Thursday morning to make way for the sun, travelers along Port Republic Road were likely to drive by nearly 40 people dressed in yellow and orange reflective vests, holding orange translucent bags and picking up trash along the roadway.
With gloves on and trash pickers in hand, members of the Virginia Department of Transportation joined Rockingham County and Harrisonburg officials to participate in a litter pickup event as part of Celebrate Transportation Day.
“It’s a great opportunity to pick up some trash,” said Don Komara, VDOT residency administrator.
As volunteers congregated at Hose Company No. 4, a plan was set to pick up litter along a multiuse trail on Port Republic Road, stretching from Sentara RMH Medical Center off Stone Spring Road to Boyers Road.
Komara said the event was a part of Valentine’s vision to have a cleaner and litter-free Virginia, which is further pushed through the Adopt-a-Highway program that encourages people to clean up litter.
According to data provided by VDOT, nearly $3.5 million is spent each year to clean litter from the state’s roadways.
“Nobody wants to come to a trashy community,” said Randy Kiser, VDOT Staunton District engineer.
As the team split up into groups, Rockingham County District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler, board chairman, walked with Casey Armstrong, assistant county administrator, and Rhonda Cooper, director of community development, to take on the side of Port Republic Road.
One by one, the trio picked up remnants of cardboard boxes, empty airplane bottles and shredded plastic bags off the highway and into their trash bags.
Only a few steps were in between each litter find, with the most picked up item being cigarette butts.
According to the Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter website, cigarette butts make up 50% of littered items — and Chandler’s trash bag could attest to the claim.
After an hour of cleanup and two bags of trash collected, Chandler said it was nice to participate in the event and help to improve the community.
“It’s a good opportunity to say we care,” he said.
Chandler said he hopes those who drove past the volunteers Thursday realize the importance of being good stewards by cleaning up trash.
Komara, who enjoyed seeing fellow VDOT employees for the first time in a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said days like Thursday are always enjoyable.
“I just think it’s great,” he said. “We picked up 20 bags today.”
Komara also said the Adopt-a-Highway program is an aggressive program, and Rockingham County has more adopted highways compared to other localities.
Between Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, there are more than 1,200 miles of roadways in the program.
Komara said he hopes those who witnessed the event think twice before littering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.