Digna Barahona came to Harrisonburg from El Salvador in 1997.
Since then, she’s worked, had three children and now owns her own home in the city. Yet, there’s always been a dark cloud over her American Dream, she said at the Dean House in Harrisonburg on Friday afternoon after getting off work.
Barahona, 44, came to the U.S. through the Temporary Protected Status program, which allows residents of countries facing nationwide violence or natural disasters to come and work in the U.S.
Countries where the TPS program exists include Barahona’s native El Salvador, but the program must be regularly extended since it only lasts for six, 12 or 18 months at a time, leaving TPS holders who work, pay taxes and set up their lives in the U.S. always hoping the government will extend their country’s TPS status. Otherwise, they face two choices — leave the U.S. or fall into the shadows of society, Barahona said.
Now activists are going on a hunger strike to bring attention to the plight of immigrants like Barahona who live, work, pay taxes and have families in U.S., as well as the undocumented immigrants in the country.
Beginning Friday, for the next 40 days three to five people will be going on a hunger strike for several days before rotating with another group of protesters outside Washington’s Freedom Plaza.
Barahona, joined by fellow Harrisonburg residents and immigrants Kamilo Rivera and Crimson Solano, will be taking their turn on the D.C. hunger strike, sleeping in tents, between April 15 and 17.
They said they are willing to go through the hunger strike for a chance to bring attention to the challenges of the TPS community so federal reform can address shortcomings of the TPS program and other immigration system issues that they said need reform.
Two bills that offer a path to citizenship to immigrants, including TPS holders, 1 million undocumented farm laborers and others, were passed with bipartisan support in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, according to reports from the Associated Press.
Nine Republicans voted in favor of one of the bills that covered roughly 2 million Dreamers — young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents as children. On the other bill, 30 Republicans voted in favor of the migrant farm worker reforms, also according to the Associated Press.
“We’ve been waiting for years, in my case 22 years, in line” for a path to citizenship, Solano said. “It’s the perfect time with Democrats in power. There are no excuses for them.”
There are about 411,000 TPS holders in the U.S. from 10 countries — El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, according to an October report by the Congressional Research Service.
TPS holders are eligible to have a job, must pay taxes and, to be renewed for TPS, must not have either two misdemeanors or a single felony. Salvadorean, Honduran and Haitian TPS holders have contributed $6.9 billion between 2007 and 2017 to Social Security and Medicare, according to data from the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.
“We are so much of the essential workforce,” Solano said. “Not only have we planted our roots in our local community, we contribute to the economy, but we also have planted our lives in and future in this nation.”
TPS holders have been “victims of the success of the TPS program,” Solano said, since the program has been going for so long. But TPS itself does not provide a pathway to citizenship.
Solano said there are 2,000 TPS holders in the Valley, with many of them working at poultry plants. Barahona is one of such workers.
Like Barahona, Solano is also a TPS holder, but he is from Honduras. He chose to come to the U.S. out of hope for a better life.
“This is the land of opportunity and the land of freedom and a place where you can walk, once you reach the place, there is safety,” Solano said.
Rivera, 55, is a machine operator at LSC Communications and an immigrant from El Salvador, like Barhona, but he came through political asylum in 1989. He is also the head of the local chapter of the National TPS Alliance, to which he is also an adviser.
“This community, these [TPS holders] they deserve and need permanent residency,” he said. “They are business owners and they built their families here.”
Barahona paused when she was asked what it would mean for her and her family if she was able to get permanent residency.
“It’d be fantastic,” she said after a moment.
