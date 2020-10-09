Nearly a dozen local nonprofits were granted money on Oct. 2 from the city of Harrisonburg CARES Act funds, according to a press release from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The city set aside $250,000 to benefit local nonprofits, which will use the funds to address food, child care and utility needs in the community.
The Harrisonburg CARES Fund was established by The Community Foundation to provide economic support to city residents via nonprofits during the pandemic. The nonprofits submitted applications for the money, which were reviewed by The Community Foundation and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The largest portion of the funding, more than 40%, went to Horizons Learning Foundation to provide scholarships for 48 Harrisonburg City Public Schools students in grades kindergarten to seventh.
According to the release, nonprofits that received funds include :
- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County was granted $10,000 for full-day child care as well as educational support and meals for 55 city public school students ages 5 to 12.
- Church World Service Refugee Resettlement Office was granted $15,000 for establishing a child care program and support for 38 local immigrants.
- Emmanuel Episcopal Food Pantry was granted $1,500 for food and baby formula for 1,000 city residents.
- Hope Distributed was granted $2,500 to start a food delivery program for 400 city households.
- Horizons Learning Foundation was granted $102,700 for scholarships for 48 Harrisonburg City Public Schools students in grades kindergarten through seventh.
- Our Community Place was granted $4,000 to provide food for 500 area homeless residents.
- People Helping People was granted $60,000 economic assistance for 100 city residents struggling with utility bills.
- Roberta Webb Childcare Center was granted $16,500 to support child care for 28 city households.
- Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps was granted $5,000 for pantry and mobile distributed food for city residents.
- Second Home Learning Center was granted $20,500 for child care scholarships with educational assistance for HCPS students of 41 households.
- The Arc was granted $12,300 for its adult day care program, which supports 30 individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.