A local organization working to end homelessness overcame particular obstacles in the past year despite a red-hot housing market.
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County closed its emergency shelter from March through August, and Open Doors, the city’s only low-barrier homeless shelter, suspended year-round operations in August.
While the promise of a permanent low-barrier shelter remains on the horizon — the city has purchased property on North Main Street for Open Doors to operate from — Bridge of Hope earned an honor from the national organization it’s a part of for meeting several benchmarks of success in the past year, according to a press release.
One of 20-plus affiliates in 13 states, Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham received the Division II Top Benchmark Award based on its results from the past year at the Bridge of Hope National Conference in Lancaster County, Penn., on Oct. 6.
“Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham is doing exceptional work,” Edith Yoder, Bridge of Hope national CEO, said in the release. “I am proud of their leadership in our national network and delighted to showcase their work with this national award.”
According to the press release, 100% of families were living in “safe and sustainable” housing at the completion of the program, which typically lasts between 12 and 24 months, according to the Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham website.
“We search until we find something that works,” said Chris Hoover Seidel, Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham executive director. “So much of it also depends on what our clients can afford.”
For Bridge of Hope, homeless families — oftentimes a mother and children — are connected with a group of “neighboring” volunteers who provide social support to the family. The idea is creating a tiny “neighborhood” to end the social isolation that plays a role in homelessness, the website said.
While receiving social support from new neighbors, the family experiencing homelessness works with a case manager, a social worker who helps them find shelter. Bridge of Hope helps pay rent and move-in expenses on a decreasing basis while the head of household finds work and undergoes personal finance training, its website said.
“If you know anything about the housing market right now, it’s just challenging all around, and our options are becoming fewer and fewer,” Hoover Seidel said.
The press release also said 100% of Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham County clients were employed by the end of the “housing first” program.
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, “housing first” programs are based on the principle that ending homelessness permanently is best achieved when individuals experiencing homelessness have the basic need of shelter met while finding a job, paying down debt and building healthy habits.
“It shows that we are committed to doing our job well in a tough year,” Hoover Seidel said. “That makes getting this award mean so much.”
