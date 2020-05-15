Virginia Humanities announced Thursday that 110 museums, libraries, historical societies and other cultural nonprofit organizations will receive nearly $600,000 in grants due to the CARES Act.
Of the 110 organizations across the commonwealth, the Massanutten Regional Library, the Virginia Quilt Museum and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society were eligible to receive a grant.
Award amounts ranged from $1,000 to $10,000 and were based on each organization’s average annual operating budget, according to Virginia Humanities.
Funding from the CARES Act, or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, is designed to provide emergency operating funds to humanities-based organizations that are struggling due to COVID-19.
— Staff Reports
