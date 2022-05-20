Erin Hodgkiss, a mom of two from Broadway, can’t find the baby formula her pediatrician recommends, Enfamil Gentlease, to feed her 8-month-old on store shelves.
“It’s scary not knowing if I’m going to have enough to give him,” she said of Daniel, who was born weighing only 4 pounds at 37 weeks due to intrauterine growth restriction. “He’s had kind of a rough start.”
Daniel is on an increased dose of the formula to help him gain weight.
Hodgkiss has needed to have family and friends mail her formula from other parts of the U.S. to help out during an ongoing nationwide baby formula shortage, which has escalated due to a shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition facility in Michigan after a February recall of Similac baby products, according to a Food and Drug Administration report.
“Not everyone can breastfeed,” Hodgkiss said. “For a variety of reasons that couldn’t happen for us. I just don’t think people should assume that it’s just this easy thing to do.”
Abbott is one of the only producers of domestic baby formula, a stringently regulated product that’s sourced almost exclusively from within the U.S. Abbott is slated to make a deal to resume production of Similac, but the shortage of the last few months has had parents scrambling to find formula, support and trusted information.
Hodgkiss said she has enough formula to last for about three weeks. She hopes the shortage will ease up soon.
“It’s crazy. This is, like, the United States. I never thought we’d be at the point where I’m afraid I won’t be able to feed my child because of shortage,” Hodgkiss said.
Along with the shortage has come a lot of misinformation about what to feed infants in place of formula, a local pediatrician said.
“There’s a huge opportunity for misinformation,” said Dr. Jamie Hutton, who practices at Mountain Ridge Pediatrics in Harrisonburg. “I’m sure you’ve seen Instagram and Facebook and stuff with all these recipes to make your own formula, which we don’t recommend.”
A parent in line at the Rockingham County Social Services Office said unsubstantiated rumors have been spreading on social media about feeding babies goat milk in place of formula.
Hutton said many of her clients have expressed concerns about what to do if they run out of formula.
“We’re having lots of parents saying they can’t find what they need,” she said. “That shelves are empty, and we’re trying to give as many samples as we possibly can.”
Hutton said she directs parents to the American Academy of Pediatrics website, healthychildren.org, which has a search function for finding formula in your area. The website, Hutton said, also has information about what to do if parents run out of formula.
“It can help you find formula, and it can give you guidelines based on the age of the child, if you can’t find formula, on what to do,” Hutton said.
Paula N. Garrett, state director of the Women, Infants and Children Program, directs beneficiaries to Virginia WIC-approved formulas and substitutions, which are available in an infographic at virginiawic.com.
“In some instances, Virginia WIC is able to order formula through our formula distribution warehouse for participants. However, many of these items are backordered and out of stock,” Garrett said in an emailed statement.
Parents like Hodgkiss rely on specific formulas and said store shelves have some formulas, but often don’t have the ones they need. If Hodgkiss hears formula is available locally through social media channels, it’s often sold out before she can get to it.
“They’re pretty bare,” she said. “They’re looking pretty sparse. There’s not even a lot of store brand formula available here. We wouldn’t have a problem buying store brand, but that doesn’t seem to be available.”
Hutton said the two main formula brands in the U.S. are Similac and Enfamil. With the Abbott shutdown, it stretched the fragile domestic supply chain too thin, she said.
“It’s a little concerning when Similac recalled. It’s not necessarily surprising, though,” Hutton said. “In the U.S. there are only two major formula companies, which are Similac and Enfamil, so if you pull half of it off the shelves, the other company really can’t keep up.”
According to the state WIC office, a way to help alleviate the issue is to avoid “hoarding” baby formula. Some stores have limits on how much formula people can buy.
“Only purchase a 10-14 day supply each time,” Brookie Crawford, a Virginia Department of Health public information officer, said in an email. “It appears unlikely that supply will run out and hoarding will only make shortages worse.”
During a Wednesday conference call with reporters, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he was shocked that problems with the supply chain led to a shortage of something as essential as baby formula. Warner said his daughter, now grown, relied on formula due to allergies as an infant, and his family would have been in trouble without it.
“It begs the question, how did we find ourselves in this condition in the first place, in the richest country in the world?” Warner said in the press conference. “This goes to the heart of the domestic supply chains, it goes to the heart of making sure that we’ve got the ability to make that kind of production here in America.”
Warner signed a letter to an industry group urging it to open up production however possible, according to a press release. During the conference, he advocated for hiring more FDA baby formula regulators and allowing companies to import formula that meets FDA standards.
“[Congress] shouldn’t have to pass a law. This should come from responsible companies like Nestlé and others that have other European and other baby formula sources so that we can try to get that baby formula imported,” Warner said.
As for Hodgkiss, she’s hoping the supply will ease back up soon, but she said the state could be doing more to address the problem.
“I also don’t think that the government is taking it very seriously. We’re from New Jersey. In that state, they’ve declared a state of emergency for the formula shortage, and Virginia obviously has not done that. At least they’re taking it a little bit seriously,” Hodgkiss said. “Maybe because it’s women who are dealing with it [so] it doesn’t seem like that big of an issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.