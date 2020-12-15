On average, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Social Services District helps 180 to 200 children in the foster care system, according to Lorie Dunn, the agency’s resource home coordinator.
The number of children entering into foster care hasn’t changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number of available foster parents has.
As of Thursday, 185 children were in foster care, and Dunn said only 48 foster families approved by the agency reside in the area.
As a result, most of the children in foster care locally are relocated throughout Virginia.
“Most of our kids are not in our area,” she said. “They get placed outside of their local community. Everything familiar is taken away.”
A lack of families interested and approved is only one element of the hardships placed on the agency by the COVID-19 pandemic. Another element is getting families approved.
Dunn’s main role at the agency is matching foster families with a foster child. She also runs the free pre-service training program to turn interested families into certified foster parents.
A normal 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job doesn’t exist when there are children in need of a home, and the hours Dunn puts into her work reflects her dedication to the foster program.
The training program lasts between four and six weeks, with classes scheduled on weeknights and weekends.
The program is typically scheduled to run four times a year, but when COVID-19 hit the area in March, in-person classes were put to a halt.
Dunn said that at the beginning of the year, she had a group of families interested in becoming foster parents, but they couldn’t be certified without the training.
“I think I lost people,” she said.
Dunn said only two training courses were held in 2020 instead of the usual four. Once classes restarted, Dunn said, she noticed families who were interested in the spring were no longer interested by the fall, leading to a decline in future foster parents.
“The need is huge,” she said. “There are children right here that need families. It’s not the child’s fault.”
One family that welcomed the life of fostering with open arms was Debbie and her husband Marhl.
Debbie, who preferred to not have her last name published out of privacy concerns, said her calling into foster parenting was “a God thing” and one she and her family welcomed with open arms.
“It was a thing we believed we had been called to do,” she said.
Debbie said she got involved with foster care with help from a fellow parent who was a foster coordinator at the time. She said she told the parent that if they were ever looking for someone to foster, then to give her a call.
Within a few days, Debbie’s family grew by two. She has continued to provide a safe space for foster children since the mid-1990s.
“We never want there to be a kid that doesn’t have a safe place to go,” she said. “We can be that safe place for kids.”
Debbie said families mildly interested in fostering should take the classes to get certified.
“You learn a lot about yourself and if fostering is a good fit,” she said.
As part of the training, Debbie works alongside Dunn to teach the courses. Areas she teaches are attachment, discipline and occasionally understanding cultural elements.
With a new year approaching, Dunn and Debbie will begin training new parents in January. If more families become interested in fostering, that means less children end up relocated outside of the area.
“Reach out, even if you aren’t sure,” Dunn said. “We can figure out if it’s a good fit for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.