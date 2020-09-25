National political commentators have discussed the idea of a “red mirage” on election night, in which President Donald Trump and Republican candidates down ballot appear to win big as more Republican voters are expected to vote in person while Democratic absentee ballots are still in the process of being counted.
With more people expected to vote by mail and absentee due to the pandemic, it could be weeks before the true result of the election is known.
In the face of national conversations around election integrity, such as the “red mirage” concept, local party leaders have urged patience and respect for the nation’s electoral process.
Daryl Borgquist, the chair of the Rockingham County Republican Party, said the Virginia electoral system is “pretty well set” with an “effective” absentee ballot process.
“There are lots of Republicans who are requesting absentee ballots, and in the past, they would kind of be the ones to not to vote early, but there are a lot [of Republican voters] who are voting early this year who don’t normally do that,” Borgquist said.
Alleyn Harned, the chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, said legally expanding the ways to vote, such as this year’s rollout of no-excuse early in-person voting, will be helpful in increasing people’s ability to participate in the election.
However, absentee votes sent by mail have different deadlines across the nation, with some being after election day, including Virginia, where absentee ballots will still be counted if they are postmarked on Election Day and received by registrar’s offices by noon on Nov. 6 — three full days after the election, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
“There’s no guarantee we will have an answer on election night due to the nature of Virginia’s laws, and that is democracy, not a conflict of a democracy,” Harned said. “Being patient is very important, especially this year, where so much has changed.”
“Honest communication and patience will be necessary for the electorate, the press and the campaigns,” he said.
Both Harned and Borgquist said groups not accepting the results of a free, fair and properly executed election causes deep damage to the institutions of the country.
“It causes a loss of confidence in the institutions when people say those things,” Borgquist said. He added that everyday Americans want a peaceful transition, but national party leaders may be egging their ultras on to be more extreme.
“I do think if there’s an outcome of the election that [Republican voters are] not happy with, there’s going to be more reactions and they’re going to be voicing their opinion, maybe even to the point of showing up to make themselves be heard and seen, but it’s going to be done in a peaceful way,” Borgquist said.
He cited the peaceful gun rights gatherings seen across the state and here in Rockingham County of voters expressing their opposition to the elected government’s decisions clearly and without violence.
Harned said honest democracy is an American “shared value” and part of the constant communication and dialogue in our national community.
“I have confidence in American democracy,” he said.
