It wasn’t a far commute for John Garber Sr. to get his prescriptions back in the day.
He was one of the owners of the local Harrisonburg grocery store Red Front, so Garber would only have to walk to an adjacent building on Chicago Avenue to get his medicine.
But neither of those local businesses remain open.
In the Shenandoah Valley, local pharmacies have been disappearing and their business taken over by chains, just as local groceries have.
“It’s big fish eating up little fish,” Garber said.
In 2013, Weyers Cave Pharmacy closed, followed by the Verona Pharmacy three years later. Park View Pharmacy closed in 2019, and in the first four months of this year, the locally owned pharmacies in Bridgewater and Broadway both closed.
“We see extreme pressure on independent pharmacies that can definitely lead to closures or purchase by larger chains,” said Ronna Hauser, vice president of policy and government affairs operations at the National Community Pharmacists Association.
Patrick O’Shea and his wife, Betty Jean Bocchino-O’Shea, operated two of these businesses — he at Bridgewater Pharmacy and she at Verona Pharmacy.
He said the pressure is not just because chain stores can obtain more stock at cheaper prices, but how health care networks interact with independent pharmacies. Hidden fees to business owners from drug and insurance companies are rampant, he said.
“I’ll give you one word that encompasses everything and says it all — insurance,” O’Shea said.
The challenges in actually getting paid by insurance companies puts extra strain on local pharmacies, but also is an issue the chains have to deal with as well, he said.
Hauser said the vertical integration of insurance providers and pharmacies needs to be addressed because the companies can stack the deck in their favor. That pushes customers away from independent pharmacies and onto the big pharmacies’ customer rolls. At the same time, insurers reimburse independent pharmacies less, according to Hauser.
The 2018 acquisition of insurance giant Aetna by pharmacy giant CVS is one example, according to Hauser.
“You have these entities that are able to exert a lot of power in the market, and they come in and just undercut reimbursement [to pharmacists] to the point where they’re paying our members less than it costs our members to obtain their drugs,” the business group vice president said.
O’Shea said this problem hampered his pharmacy in its final years.
“What happened to me is if something cost me $100, I only got paid $75,” O’Shea said. “What do you think is going to happen? You can’t stay in business that long.”
This consolidation in the market and its effects are evident in Bridgewater.
The town does not have a pharmacy since O’Shea’s independent operation closed. It is struggling to attract another pharmacy because the two largest companies, CVS and Walgreens, are not interested.
Hauser also said the trend of closing independent pharmacies impacts both rural and urban communities alike.
O’Shea said pharmacists want to help their customers, but the business rewards sales more than service. These pressures reduce the ability of even pharmacists at big chains and small stores to help customers, he said.
Chain store pharmacists “don’t get enough help and they keep getting stuff packed on them and they’re getting less and less help,” O’Shea said.
Fellow Valley pharmacist Foster Farone also said the situation facing chain pharmacists is difficult because they want to be able to help customers heal and feel better, but can be constrained by the business model — which is necessary for the business to survive.
“In community pharmacy, it’s about people. And corporate is very much about volume. It’s a numbers game and that’s the trend of what pharmacy is moving towards and that’s why the independents, I think, are closing,” he said.
Farone was inspired to be a pharmacist by his father, who operated his own pharmacy in Pennsylvania. Farone worked at Park View Pharmacy on the north side of Harrisonburg in its final six years.
“It’s been two years since we closed,” he said. “It may have changed a little bit, but it’s moving towards the large big-box everything, whether it’s pharmacy, grocery or hardware.”
Since his and his wife’s pharmacies closed, the O’Shea couple are planning a new business. They’re in the process of renovating the old Verona Pharmacy on Lee Highway in Augusta County into a coffee shop.
He won’t be dispensing pharmaceuticals from behind the counter, but he’ll still be doing what makes him most happy — interacting with his fellow Valley residents.
“I think it’s going to be very similar and fulfill a need for the public,” O’Shea said. “It’s a drug everybody needs — caffeine.”
