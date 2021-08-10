The property and business of Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center has been sold to new owners, according to Rockingham County court and Virginia Department of Health documents.
The business has been purchased by Innovative Healthcare Management as part of a deal that included 30 nursing facilities, according to documents provided by VDH. The facilities came under Innovative Healthcare Management’s control on May 28.
The facilities include 3,897 beds, according to Ruthanne Risser, deputy director of the VDH Office of Licensure and Certification.
She said it is largest acquisition of nursing homes this year, and nursing home acquisitions of this scale are rare.
Changes including acquisitions must be submitted to VDH because the state agency licenses nursing facilities.
Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center has been open since 1975, according to its website. It has 170 beds, according to VDH documents. The property, located at 1225 Reservoir St., and business was previously owned by Medical Facilities of America.
The new owner of the land and building of Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center is 1225 South Reservoir Street LLC — a Delaware-registered company.
Though the property was sold for $9,045,000, the assessed value of the property is $6,338,300, according to property transfer documents. The sale was processed by Rockingham County Circuit Court on June 2.
Repeated calls and emails to the Medical Facilities of America, the facility administrator, Innovative Healthcare Management and 1225 South Reservoir Street LLC were not answered.
VDH does not have data on how much money the deal was worth.
Other nursing homes sold by Medical Facilities of America to Innovative Healthcare Management included Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation Center, Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
