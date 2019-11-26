With the holiday season right around the corner, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is cutting adoption fees by 50% starting today.
The Thanksgiving-themed adoption special will run until Saturday.
Tiffany Corbin, marketing and fundraising manager for the R-H SPCA, said 25 cats and 15 dogs will be eligible for the reduced adoption fee this week, with photos of each animal available on the R-H SPCA’s website.
“We usually do a Christmas-theme adoption special, but this will be the first time we do one during Thanksgiving due to the amount of animals we have right now,” she said.
There are more than 260 animals at the R-H SPCA as of Monday with close to 60 available for adoption.
Corbin said those that are eligible for the adoption special were picked for a variety of reasons, such as how long they had been at the shelter and what type of breed they were.
“We have a lot of hounds and pit bulls available,” she said.
Two of the longest residents, Gladys the coonhound mix and Gomez the domestic shorthair cat mix, will be included in the special.
Corbin recommended to look at animals up for adoption on the R-H SPCA’s website prior to visiting the shelter in person. If interested, an application can be filled out online.
“We are hoping to get these animals adopted so we can bring in more animals,” she said. “I am really excited to get the animals adopted and be home for the holidays.”
Cat adoption fees have been reduced to $13 and dog adoption fees are $60 for males and $65 for females.
The cat adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea and mite treatment, deworming, feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus test, and a microchip.
The dog adoption fee includes age-appropriate vaccinations, flea and mite treatment, deworming, tests for heartworms and tick-borne diseases and a microchip. For dogs who have not been fixed, part of the fee will go toward their sterilization surgery as a down payment, according to Corbin.
The R-H SPCA will be open today through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter will be closed Thursday.
