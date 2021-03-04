Fifteen youth who exhibited beef cattle, sheep, meat goats or swine in the 2020 State Fair of Virginia Youth Livestock Show were awarded scholarships from the fair’s Applied Scholarship Program. Of the 15, three are from Rockingham County.
A total of $23,000 in scholarships was given.
Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the State Fair, though a modified Youth Livestock Show was held in place of the traditional 4-H and FFA youth livestock programs.
Judging was based on applicants’ livestock show participation, as well as on leadership and community service activities and an essay. Applied Youth Livestock Scholarships were offered in three age groups: juniors (9-12), intermediate (13-15) and seniors (16 and older).
Funds allocated for those scholarships represent a portion of proceeds from the sixth annual Youth Livestock Sale of Champions benefit auction, held Oct. 3.
The winners locally were:
- Grayson Long of Rockingham County, $1,620 (intermediate)
- Sarah Craun of Rockingham County, $1,080 (intermediate)
- Gannon Long of Rockingham County, $1,080 (junior)
— Staff Report
