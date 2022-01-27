Regional transportation planners want to hear from the public as they continue to map out the next quarter century of transit projects.
A survey will be available from Tuesday until March 2, according to Ann Cundy, director of transportation for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission and member of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The survey is estimated to take between five and 10 minutes, and no identifying answers from the survey will be published. The survey will be available online at hrvampo.org/lrtp and physical copies will also be available, according to Cundy. Staff is still figuring out the best way to make them available and easily accessible, she said.
Survey question topics include travel habits, concerns and needs, priorities and some basic information to help make sure the survey is reaching all different groups of people in the city and county, according to presentation documents Cundy showed Harrisonburg City Council at its Tuesday meeting.
On Wednesday, Cundy said it is important for the public to fill out the survey because it affects how the planning district decides what transportation projects to prioritize for funding applications. Typically, it takes about 10 years for a project that has received funding to be completed.
“That seems like a really long time, but honestly, to design and construct a transportation project, especially if you’re talking about widening a road or a reconfiguring a intersection or anything on the interstate, that’s a pretty successful timeline,” she said.
The survey results will help craft the Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization’s 2045 Long Range Plan, which is updated every five years. The MPO encompasses Harrisonburg, roughly 1 to 3 miles outside of city limits and the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton and Mount Crawford.
“We need to use that input both to help us define that universe of projects we’ll consider for funding, but also to help us come up with our methodology for evaluating the projects,” she said.
Projects that would address the needs and wants expressed by the public will be given more weight in considerations for funding, according to Cundy.
Additionally, results from the survey will help longer term planning through identifying projects for state funding in the future.
“One of the purposes of it is to identify the next couple of Smart Scale applications,” Cundy said.
Smart Scale is a state program that ranks transportation projects for the best allocation of tax dollars.
The short time window of the survey’s availability is necessary to make sure plans can be updated in time so federal funding for projects is not potentially put in jeopardy.
“We have to have it approved by our board by May of 2023,” Cundy said.
One of the projects completed from the last HRMPO Long Range Plan was the Mount Crawford Park and Ride lot expansion.
