BROADWAY — Arletta Clutteur’s home in Broadway is decorated with American flags, Valentine’s hearts and Christmas decorations.
Clutteur — also known as “White Dove,” a nom de plume of sorts given to her by her late husband James Clutteur Sr. — has lived in her current home since 1953. Through various hospital visits and a night spent in the county jail — the details of which are not clear — Clutteur has connected the seemingly unrelated through poetry, which she says is all in the name of her faith.
“So I just put everything together,” Clutteur said.
And these poems, when they come to Clutteur’s mind, are not always jotted down on a nearby napkin, pad or paper, she said at her home Tuesday. Sometimes, they remain in her mind, just for her to enjoy.
But she shares her poems with many, including her niece, Debbie Clutteur, 59, who lives just up the road from her aunt.
“I can be with her or on the phone and she can quote me a poem,” Debbie Clutteur said. “It’s amazing to me that she can remember as well as she does at her age, and I’m not even remembering that well.”
Arletta Clutteur was born in 1936 and received an eighth-grade education. When she was a young girl, she shared what she wanted to be when she grew up.
“I wanted to be a tree,” Clutteur said.
Her family had a tree in the front yard that had to be removed when she was young. She was so upset that she dug into a hollow near the tree and sat and prayed, according to Clutteur. It was in that moment, Clutteur said, that Jesus gave her hope.
Debbie Clutteur said her aunt has always been one to find and spread joy from the simplest of sources.
“Everything is so sentimental to her, and she understands so deeply things that just go way over a person’s head sometimes,” Debbie Clutteur said.
She said she remembers her aunt’s poems and teachings from her earliest years as child growing up in Singers Glen. Debbie and Arletta Clutteur still spend a lot of time together and deliver food to area residents in need through Linville United Methodist Church.
Arletta Clutteur has held a variety of jobs over her life, such as at Walmart and Rockingham Poultry and as a Sunday school teacher.
Later on, Clutteur connected back by writing about the tree of life and how all nations are connected for a poem called “Mother of a Nation,” which she sent to various dignitaries. Clutteur recited the poem from memory:
“Help me to understand if a branch should fall //
It will not lose its beauty, but as a tree will stand till //
Each nation shall stand tall maybe stand alone //
On you again I will call to help it be strong.”
Clutteur said she can’t talk about her life without moving in and out of poetry and telling stories, which she calls “illustrations.”
“I have to talk in illustrations, OK?” Clutteur said. “I have children and I’d show them a picture and read them a story but they couldn’t comprehend it but they were too small. But when they got older, they could connect the story to the picture or the picture to the story. But that’s how it happens to me in my life.”
For Clutteur, everything is a sign.
So Clutteur looks for those little signs in life: A heart shaped rock means something. When making dough, the shape of the dough that turned out means something to her — a bell.
It’s this ability to find beauty in the innocuous, such as a simple shower of rain, that is “foundational” to being a poet, said Lauren K. Alleyne, assistant director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
“I tell my students all the time that if you wait for inspiration, you won’t write very many poems,” she said. “You have to be inspired by things.”
Alleyne said the types of everyday things that Clutteur draws from for her poetry are oftentimes not so mundane, especially when put in perspective.
“If we step back from autopilot and get into paying attention, we’ll realize our world is kind of miraculous,” Alleyne said.
Humanity’s tie to nature is a big theme of Clutteur’s poems. She believes natural disasters are a way God communicates with us. She ties the headlines she’s saved from the Daily News-Record to her poems.
“We see the power [of God] in many ways,” Clutteur said. “For example, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes, hail and scorching heat.”
Clutteur said the ideas that come to her through her imagination she often connects back to the things that happen in real life. She said the themes she writes about often return to her in cyclical ways, and she believes that’s deeply meaningful.
Clutteur has sent many of her poems to dignitaries from the United States and other countries.
“I didn’t do this for me,” Clutteur said. “I felt compelled to send a message of hope, concern, I call it sometimes a warning signal.”
Lyndsey Clutteur DePalma released a book several months ago about her “rare bird” grandmother called “Faith Full: A Memoir of Arletta Clutteur, The White Dove.”
Broadway native Clutteur Depalma, 40, said her grandmother has played a huge role in her life and has retained her youthful wonder of the world even over eight decades. The poetry and community outreach Clutteur has done since is just part of her can-do attitude, according to Clutteur DePalma.
“She just found a way to take her flight and is going for it,” Clutteur DePalma said.
At her north Rockingham County home, Clutteur declined to take credit.
“It’s as though someone is speaking to me. My spirit was really troubled, and I couldn’t humanly explain these to anyone,” Clutteur said. “But I knew it was real. And no one can take away when you experience something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.