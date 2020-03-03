Nearly a dozen political hopefuls entered the Democratic presidential primaries, which began one month ago in Iowa. Now, only five candidates remain in the race.
And only three of those have volunteers organized in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to help them win Virginia during today’s Super Tuesday contests.
According to Harrisonburg City Democratic Chairman Alleyn Harned and Rockingham County Democratic Chairman Colum Leckey, the only candidates with area volunteers going door to door are Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware.
Warren campaign canvasser Irvin Peckham, 75, of Harrisonburg, said health care was one of the main concerns he has heard from residents when knocking doors to deliver Warren’s message and try to get out the vote. He is a retired writing professor.
“A lot of people are really hit by the payments they’re making in contrast to the types of salary they’re making,” Peckham said as he turned his car on the way to knock doors Sunday with a pile of Warren flyers rubber-banded together on his dashboard.
Adam Solderitch, a 28-year-old James Madison University student and restaurant worker, said health care concerns are what drew him to the Sanders campaign.
“I recently had two friends pass away because of their inability to pay for insulin medication that would have kept them alive from diabetes,” he said standing outside the local Sanders campaign headquarters on the west side of Harrisonburg.
Solderitch said Sanders is the only candidate he’s excited enough to do more than just vote for.
“I may support them here and there, but not in the way that I support Bernie,” he said of other candidates.
According to data from ActBlue, an online fundraising arm for the Democratic Party, Sanders’ largest pool of donors tend to work in restaurants, like Solderitch, farms or as truck or forklift drivers.
After working on the campaigns for local Democratic candidates in November 2019, Laura Dent, of Harrisonburg, realized it was already time to get involved in the presidential campaign. Dent, 61, is a technical writer at Rosetta Stone and an adjunct JMU professor.
After researching Warren’s platform, Dent chose to support the Massachusetts senator’s bid and is one of the community team leaders for the Warren campaign.
“She’s both visionary and practical, and I truly think she would be the best president,” Dent said.
The local Warren campaign has been aided by paid staffers, according to Dent.
“We’ve been canvassing door to door since December before anyone was even thinking of the primary,” she said. “I was saying, ‘It’s going to be here before you know it.’”
An area volunteer with Biden’s campaign could not be reached for comment.
In the 2016 Democratic primary, eventual nominee Hillary Clinton handily beat Sanders in Virginia, earning nearly two votes for every one of Sanders’, according to results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
However, Harrisonburg flipped that script and delivered Sanders’ second-strongest showing in the commonwealth, as 66.1% of city residents voted for the Vermont senator, whereas 33.6% voted for Clinton — a margin of nearly 1,500 votes.
Rockingham’s results were closer, as Sanders pulled 52.6% votes to Clinton’s 47% for a difference of slightly more than 200 votes.
Including the city and county, Sanders only won 16 of Virginia’s 133 localities, including the counties of Augusta, Highland, Greene and Warren, and the cities of Staunton and Charlottesville, along with a handful of other counties and cities.
J. Miles Coleman, with the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said he expected Biden to win Virginia with support from upper-class suburbs around Washington, D.C., urban areas and Southside Virginia.
However, he said Sanders could win if enough voters broke from Biden in favor of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Coleman said door-to-door canvassing has a larger impact in smaller states, such as Iowa or New Hampshire, both states Sanders’ has claimed victory in.
Sanders volunteer Alexa Leister-Frazier, 31, of Dayton, said she felt confident about the Vermont senator’s chances today in the Valley.
Sanders’ “consistency and standing up for working class people his whole career and I think that’s a definitely characteristic of the Shenandoah Valley since it is predominantly working class,” she said.
For the past seven years, Leister-Frazier has worked seasonally as a farm worker and carpenter. She also works in the food industry.
“If they put someone like Bloomberg at the head of the ticket, I don’t think I can vote blue no matter who,” she said.
Miles said Warren could do well in some college towns, such as Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, or Blacksburg, but did not expect her to pick up any delegates from the commonwealth’s election.
“I’m kind of surprised she hasn’t dropped out by now, if you want me to be perfectly honest,” he said.
And Warren-supporting Peckham said sometimes the media and personal “bubbles” can often lead to an unreasonable amount of infighting between different Democratic candidate supporters, especially the Warren and Sanders camps.
Peckham said he would support the Democratic nominee, and many of his friends support Sanders.
“I’m going to be out canvassing for anybody. I’m going to be out there canvassing Bloomberg and certainly for Biden — it’s no question,” he said as he buckled his car seat before driving to knock doors Sunday. “It’s part of the democratic process.”
Polls will be open today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters do not need to be registered with the Democratic Party to place a ballot, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.