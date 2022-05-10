In response to a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, three area high schools held walkouts Monday afternoon in support of abortion access.
Later in the day, over 100 people walked from the James Madison University Quad to Harrisonburg's City Hall to show support for abortion rights.
Carrying signs with hand-drawn hangers and "My body, my choice," the group stopped outside City Hall, where council member Laura Dent held up voter registration forms.
"Vote," she said to cheers from the crowd that varied in age from high school students to senior citizens. Dent was joined by Jennifer Lewis, of Waynesboro, a Democrat who is running against Republican incumbent Ben Cline for the 6th Congressional District in the 2022 election.
The high school protests, coordinated by youth-led Generation Ratify Virginia, demanded federal and state measures to codify Roe v. Wade, according to Abby Garber, the organization's state director and an Eastern Mennonite School junior.
"After the leaked opinion, there was a collective feeling among Virginia Generation Ratify team members that was a need for action," she said. "Because it is our future at stake, our rights at stake.”
Garber said 46 high schools across Virginia, including EMS, Turner Ashby and Broadway, staged demonstrations.
On May 2, news outlet Politico published the draft opinion, which revealed a majority vote that would overturn Roe v. Wade and remove the constitutional right to abortion, established in 1973.
Garber said Virginia Generation Ratify members got together over FaceTime the following day and, by Tuesday night, had about 15 schools committed to walkouts.
"I have spoken with countless students statewide and there is such frustration at the lack of care that has been administered from the Supreme Court to take away these rights," she said. "And students are angry, and we’re ready to do something about it."
Garber said she was "devastated" when she heard about the leak.
"I believe that I should have the right to make my decisions for my own body," Garber said. "I believe that this brief, as written, could not only take way abortion access, but so much more."
"We don't want our rights taken away, and we want this country to be safe and ethical for everyone," said Andrew Lowe, a senior at Turner Ashby.
About 40 Turner Ashby students participated in the demonstration. Some students wore green, the international color representing support for abortion rights, Lowe said.
"That's how we inspire change, and that's how we can inspire a better world, is by not just educating people, but by helping them to see more than just their side," he said.
Turner Ashby's protest took place during a lunch and advisory period. As long as protests are brief and cause no disruption, there would be no disciplinary action from the school, said Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.
"Our students are very good at exercising free speech rights, but doing it in a way that isn't disruptive," Scheikl said.
In 2018, some area high schools staged demonstrations in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting. While demonstrations are not school-sponsored, supervision is provided to ensure students' safety, Scheikl said.
"We as a school division have to be neutral depending on the viewpoint," he said.
At EMS, a small group of students sat on the school's front lawn making protest signs.
"Roe is the bare minimum," Garber said. "We want to expand on that and we want Virginia to stay a state that is safe for abortion access, always."
Broadway junior Ellie Simmers said many students were feeling fear and frustration leading up to the protest.
"I think that everyone who came to the demonstration got something out of it, whether it was seeing how many students wanted to have their voices heard or how even in a rural, traditionally conservative county, over 50 students felt empowered enough to express their feelings about the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned," Simmers said in a text message.
U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have said they would vote to codify Roe v. Wade when the decision goes before Congress this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.