Over 90 people gathered in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse on Saturday to voice their opposition to the naming of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
A majority of the protesters were women and said they were concerned with the nominee because of Barrett’s previous interpretations of the law and her personal beliefs.
Liz Howley, of the Virginia chapter of national gun-control group Moms Demand Action, called Barrett a “gun-rights extremist who has no place on the Supreme Court.”
Mary Atkins, a retired McGaheysville resident, said she was most opposed to the fact that the Republican-controlled Senate is trying to get Barrett on the Supreme Court so close to November’s election.
“I think putting forth a Supreme Court nominee this close to the election is unconscionable,” Atkins said.
She said that when Democrats tried to name Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court the year of the last presidential election, Republicans blocked measure.
Then-President Barack Obama nominated Garland to the court in March 2016 after noted conservative justice Antonin Scalia died.
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed agreed.
“We stand united as women to oppose this rushed process,” Reed said to the crowd.
Other protesters, such as Atkins, said the difference between Ruth Bader Ginsburg — whose death last month opened a seat on the court — and Barrett is stark.
And Atkins said she would still be protesting a Supreme Court nominee even if they had different beliefs and ruling history to Barrett’s.
Ms. Atkins is correct – the difference between Ms. Barrett and Ms. Ginsburg is stark. Ms. Barrett is a jurist who seemingly respects the duty and constraints granted the Supreme Court by the Constitution while Ms. Ginsburg was a political activist engaged in undermining the intent of the Constitution to advance political objectives, and in so doing she demeaned the Court – though she was not alone in doing so.
