Local school district leaders have a lot to talk about as the effective date of an executive order from new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin meant to repeal school mask requirements inches closer.
On Saturday, shortly after Youngkin took office as Virginia’s 74th governor, he issued nine executive orders, one of which ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Monday.
The Rockingham County School Board’s next meeting is on the same day and Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said “making masks optional when [COVID-19 case] counts are this high — that’s a tough conversation.”
He said board members will have a lot to consider, since mandatory student masking is a component of strategies meant to keep as many students in school as possible by reducing the spread of the virus.
In the meantime, masks will be mandatory in county schools this week, according to Scheikl.
“We are trying to keep as many kids in school as possible,” Scheikl said. “Saying ‘masks are optional’ [is] one thing, but the implications are that hundreds and hundreds of kids would be out of school for 10 days.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics has created a model for how masking can be optional in school districts, while also leading to as little risk of staff or student spread of the virus, according to Scheikl.
However, the model requires community spread be no more than 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
Rockingham County is seeing over 20-times the model’s caseload, according to the most recent data provided to Scheikl from the Virginia Department of Health and provided to the Daily News-Record.
Rockingham County School Board Chair Dan Breeden said he is disappointed the second executive order signed by Youngkin allows masks at schools to be optional because of the impact it can have on students, faculty, bus drivers and families.
“Any time you remove one or more of the major proven mitigation strategies, it potentially makes it more difficult to keep schools open and the majority of our kids in school,” Breeden said Monday.
He said he finds similarities between the requirement for masks in schools to protect others and how burning is banned on dry days in the county to ensure that a fire does not get out of control and potentially destroy property.
“I would just be clear that none of us like the masks deal,” Breeden said. “If we all could do it safely, we would prefer not” to use masks.
Deb Fitzgerald, vice chair of the Harrisonburg City School Board, says Youngkin’s executive order will be discussed at tonight’s work session at Thomas Harrison Middle School. The work session is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m., she said. Fitzgerald said the board is trying to return to how work sessions were conducted before the pandemic, which did not include votes.
“HCPS will continue to require universal masking in schools in accordance with CDC guidance and state law until such time that the HCPS School Board potentially removes that requirement,” said Michael Richards, HCPS superintendent, in a Monday email.
School districts across Virginia were taking stock Sunday of the implications of Youngkin’s executive order.
In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Youngkin said he will “consider all options” to preserve an opt-out for parents from local school mask mandates amid resistance from some school districts and some Democrats who say state law requires Virginia to follow federal guidance that recommends masks in schools.
Carl Tobias, a law professor of the University of Richmond, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that any challenge to the governor’s order will likely end up in the courts.
Scheikl said the executive order is a complicated legal question as well since masks are required by different laws signed in the previous General Assembly session.
Harrisonburg City School Board Chair Nick Swayne said Youngkin’s executive order presents complicated questions for the school board — does the board follow the law set previously or the new executive order? Additionally, how does the executive order impact school board’s powers as spelled out in the state constitution?
“There are some legal questions that have to be cleared up that are not at our level,” he said.
Swayne said he has a hunch there is support among a majority of the School Board members to keep masks mandatory in schools.
In a cable news interview, Youngkin stood by his executive order.
“We said all along that we were going to stand up for parents,” Youngkin said in the interview with Fox News Sunday. “In Virginia it is clear under law that parents have a fundamental right to make decisions for their children’s upbringing, their education and their care. And so we are providing parents an opt-out. We’re providing them the ability to make the right decision for their child with regard to their child’s well-being.
“We are going to use all the authority that I have to consider all options to protect that right,” he said.
School districts in Democratic strongholds such as Richmond, Alexandria, Arlington and Charlottesville said in statements Sunday and Monday they will keep their mask mandates.
Fitzgerald said it is likely that other school districts will endorse Youngkin’s executive order in the coming days.
“Everybody else [like Harrisonburg] is sort of in the middle and we’re going to have to dig our way through this,” she said.
Youngkin has said he is vaccinated and got a booster shot, but that he opposes mandates. Another of his executive orders rescinds the COVID vaccination requirement for state workers.
The governor’s order says no parent who opts their child out of a local school mask mandate “shall be required to provide a reason or make any certification concerning their child’s health or education.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
